Love Island star Zara McDermott has convinced fans that she has a new boyfriend – and its One Direction member Louis Tomlinson.

Zara and her boyfriend of five-years Sam Thompson split back in December, following weeks of speculation. And while the pair lived together, Zara has now moved out. While Zara has never directly spoke about the split, Sam chatted to best pal Pete Wicks about finding it “hard” to deal with on their Staying Relevant Podcast.

Their split came a few years after they broke their relationship off for the first time after Zara admitted to cheating on Sam, whilst she was on the celeb X Factor. But now, it seems she may be moving on – with a very famous face.

Zara and her boyfriend of five years broke up in December (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Zara McDermott’s new boyfriend Louis Tomlinson?

Eagle-eyed fans have began wondering if Zara is in a relationship with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson. It comes as Louis, along with his sisters Lottie, Daisy and Phoebe, all followed Zara on Instagram. And she follows them all back.

According to The Mirror, the speculation began on Reddit, where fans conversed about their Instagram followings.

One wrote: “I have read a lot of rumours that Louis is in a relationship with Zara McDermott. they recently started to follow each other on Instagram. She follows all of his sisters and they follow her back. Obviously following a person doesn’t mean that people are in a relationship, but I think it’s weird.”

Many people believed she was going to be spotted at his show in London last week. But she wasn’t, leading some to think the speculation is merely that.

However some others have blasted the rumours, writing: “I’m seeing a lot of people posting that they think they are dating. Just because he followed her? Weird. I’m sure he follows a lot of people. And he has said in the past that he has no time for anyone that has anything to do with Love Island.”

Louis followed Zara on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Could it be documentary related?

Some others, who agree that the following is strange, thinks that maybe it’s down to Zara’s documentary work. Not that they are in a relationship. Especially as it has been heavily rumoured that the Tomlinson family will make their own documentary in the future. So some think Zara’s new boyfriend isn’t Louis – but that they are working together.

One commented: “I think there is a documentary about the Tomlinson’s being produced since the sisters could be set to be the UK’s Kardashians. And Zara has worked on documentaries. So maybe she’s involved in it.”

Louis has faced a lot of heartbreak over the years as his mum, Johannah died back in 2016 after a battle with leukaemia. Then three years later his 18-year-old sister tragically passed away.

And just last October, Louis faced another tragedy when best friend and One Direction bandmate Liam Payne died in a hotel in Buenos Aires Argentina, after falling from a third-storey balcony.

Louis paid tribute to his “brother” on social media, where he admitted he was “struggling” with knowing he would never see Liam again. Then earlier this month the 33-year-old thanked the BRIT awards for their “beautiful” tribute to Liam.

