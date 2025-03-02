The Liam Payne tribute at the 2025 BRIT Awards has left fans and the late star’s One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson heartbroken.

Singer Liam tragically died in October 2024 aged just 31 after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Over a month after his death, Liam was laid to rest in November in Amersham.

Liam shot to fame as a member of boyband One Direction, selling over 70 million records worldwide. With the group, Liam also scooped an impressive seven BRIT awards.

And on Saturday evening (March 1) the 2025 BRIT Awards celebrated Liam’s musical career with touching tribute.

The awards show paid a tribute to Liam (Credit: ITV)

BRITs airs touching Liam Payne tribute

The biggest night in UK music, the BRITS, made its return to screens on Saturday night (March 2) live from the O2 Arena – with Jack Whitehall back at the helm.

Remembering Liam, Jack said: “We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the BRITs.

“So tonight we celebrate his legacy, look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne,” he added.

Fans were in tears after watching the montage (Credit: ITV)

BRIT Awards viewers ‘bawling’

A tear-jerking video montage of Liam was then played, including moments of his life and career, alongside his band’s ballad, Little Things, playing in the background.

That was so beautiful thank you BRIT awards

Following the tribute, fans took to X to share their thoughts – with plenty left in tears.

One person wrote: “That was so beautiful thank you BRIT awards for that incredible heartfelt tribute to Liam Payne.”

Someone else said: “Was absolutely bawling my eyes out during that Liam Payne tribute.”

A third viewer penned: “Still doesn’t feel right seeing tributes to Liam Payne, but that was beautifully done.”

Thank you @BRITs . Beautiful tribute. Miss you always brother x — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) March 1, 2025

Louis Tomlinson reacts to Liam’s tribute

Liam’s bandmate Louis Tomlinson also reacted to the tribute at the 2025 BRIT Awards.

On X, he wrote: “Thank you @BRITS. Beautiful tribute. Miss you always brother x.”

Following Liam’s funeral, where his One Direction members —Harry Styles, Louis, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik — all attended, there was speculation whether the group would reunite for a tribute at the BRITs.

However, last month, The Sun revealed that the group rejected the idea of forming a reunion as it was decided it was “too much” for them.

