Inside Liam Payne’s hotel room as new pics show smashed TV, tin foil, ‘white powder’ and alcohol

Singer Liam Payne died on Wednesday at the age of 31 after tragically falling from his hotel balcony in Argentina.

Now, pictures of his hotel room in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires have emerged appearing to show a smashed TV as well as alcohol and “medicines”.

Liam was staying at the CasaSur Hotel in the neighbourhood of Palermo at the time of his death.

One Direction singer Liam has died after falling from his hotel balcony (Credit: Cover Images)

Liam Payne hotel room

Buenos Aires police have confirmed they have searched the singer’s hotel room. They found alcohol as well as medicines including clonazepam.

Clonazepam is a medicine used to treat epileptic seizures or fits, muscle spasms, panic disorder and restless legs syndrome, according to the NHS website.

In images published by Argentine media, a TV in the room was seen smashed alongside a champagne glass which was half full.

Reports allege that white powder and burnt aluminium foil were also seen in the bathroom and living area of the room.

Images of Liam Payne’s hotel room have emerged (Credit: YouTube)

Meanwhile, a green lighter and a container of Dove soap appeared on a messy table.

It comes after the 911 call one of the hotel managers made to officials before the singer’s death emerged.

He is destroying everything in the room. And well, we need you to send someone, please.

The head of reception at the Hotel CasaSur made two 911 calls claiming a guest had been “destroying everything in his room”.

In the call, obtained by the MailOnline, the staff member reportedly said: “He is destroying everything in the room. And well, we need you to send someone, please.

Liam’s family said he will “forever live in our hearts” in a heartbreaking statement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Liam Payne 911 call

“We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don’t know if the guest’s life is in danger. They must be in a room that has a balcony.

“And well, we’re a little bit worried he’ll do something, that he’ll put his life at risk.”

Argentine police said in a statement on Wednesday: “At 5.04pm through the 911 integrated public safety system, we were alerted of a person who was in an internal courtyard of the management of a south house hotel.”

They added: “Unfortunately, he had injuries that were incompatible with life, as a result of his fall. So we had to confirm his death. There was no possibility of resuscitation.”

On Thursday, preliminary autopsy findings revealed that Liam died from “multiple traumas” that caused “internal and external bleeding”.

In addition, Liam’s family have issued a heartbreaking statement today. They said: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

“We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

