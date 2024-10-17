Following the death of Liam Payne, pictures of his dead body have reportedly been posted online by an American showbiz website.

TMZ was the first to break the news of the One Direction singer’s death last night (October 16). It published a report revealing the tragic news, and also shared pictures said to be of Liam’s body.

Now, following intense backlash, the pictures have been removed, with many branding the site “disgraceful”.

The publication of images of the star’s dead body were blasted by Liam Payne fans online (Credit: Splash News)

Liam Payne death: Pictures of his dead body posted online

Late last night, TMZ shared the tragic news of Liam’s death. Two pictures of the star’s body also featured in the report.

The pictures show the singer’s arm, waist and tattoos. The publication said that it shared the pictures to confirm reports that he had died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

An image of the red police tent that was set up over Liam’s body at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires was also published.

Posting on Twitter initially, the site said: “TMZ obtained a photo showing Liam’s body on a wooden deck at the hotel with tables and chairs nearby. We’re not showing the whole body, but you can clearly see his tattoo – a clock on his left forearm, and a scorpion on his abdomen.”

However, after intense backlash, the pictures were removed. The copy was also changed to read: “TMZ has seen a photo showing Liam’s body on the deck at the hotel with tables and chairs nearby. You can clearly see his tattoos – a clock on his left forearm, and a scorpion on his abdomen – which helped us confirm early reports from witnesses.”

Liam Payne was aged 31 when he died (Credit: Splash News)

Fan backlash

There are now calls for the website to be shut down as a result of the publication of the pictures.

One fan commented: “You should’ve not posted his pictures. Have some shame.” A second said: “Please, there’s no need to show those pictures. This will affect so many people.”

Another then added: “You posting pictures of his dead body is disrespectful and weird btw DO BETTER!!” How insensitive of you to post those pictures,” said another. “Disgraceful from you posting his body,” another added.

Others were thinking of Liam’s young son Bear, who he shares with singer Cheryl Tweedy.

“Liam Payne’s family need to sue TMZ, because there is a seven-year-old boy that will one day know there are published pictures of part of his dead father’s body available online which is completely unacceptable,” said another.

Once the pictures were removed, the backlash still continued.

One fan commented: “At least you had the decency to remove the pictures you took delight in showing. Should never have shown them at all.”

ED! has contacted TMZ for comment.

Read more: Liam Payne’s ex Maya Henry in shock video attack on star in days before his death

So should the pictures have been published? Tell us what you think on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.