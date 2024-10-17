The death of Liam Payne has shocked the world after the news emerged late last night.

The One Direction singer reportedly fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina on Wednesday (October 16). He was just 31.

Liam leaves behind his seven-year-old son Bear, who he shared with ex Cheryl. He made some gushing words about his little boy over the summer, which have since resurfaced following his death.

Liam Payne died on Wednesday after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Liam Payne death

Reports emerged on Liam’s death late on Wednesday night. He is said to have fallen from the third balcony of the hotel he was staying in, in Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

According to reports, police were called to check on “an aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol”.

A statement from police read: “At 17.04 through the 911 integrated public safety system, we were alerted of a person who was in an internal courtyard of the management of a south house hotel.

“At 17.11 a SAME team arrived and verified the death of this man and later we found out that he was a singer in a musical group.

“Unfortunately, he had injuries that were incompatible with life, as a result of his fall. So we had to confirm his death, there was no possibility of resuscitation.”

Liam on son Bear

Heartbreakingly, Liam leaves behind a seven-year-old son Bear. He had his son with his ex Cheryl, who he dated for two years until 2018.

Back in August, the singer had opened up about Bear as he marked his 31st birthday.

He told his social media fans at the time: “I didn’t get any dad socks yet though. I’m going to speak to my son in a little bit which I’m really excited about.

“Bless him. He’s getting so big now. He’s a big boy and he looks like a mini me. As if we needed any more me in the world.”

Cheryl and Liam welcomed son Bear in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Liam and Cheryl welcomed Bear in early 2017.

At the time, Liam wrote on Instagram: “I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far.

“I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true.”

At the time of his death, Liam was dating influencer Kate Cassidy. They had an on-off relationship since 2022.

