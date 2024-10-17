The death of Liam Payne has been announced, leaving One Direction fans heartbroken.

The 31-year-old, who rose to fame on The X Factor, is said to have fallen to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina on Wednesday (October 16).

Liam Payne has died aged 31 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Liam Payne death

According to reports, the pop star was staying at the CasaSur Hotel in the neighbourhood of Palermo, in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

It has been alleged that police were called to check on “an aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol”.

Reports state that Liam was holidaying in Buenos Aires when he fell from the third floor of a hotel.

A statement from police read: “At 17.04 through the 911 integrated public safety system, we were alerted of a person who was in an internal courtyard of the management of a south house hotel.

“At 17.11 a SAME team arrived and verified the death of this man and later we found out that he was a singer in a musical group.

“Unfortunately, he had injuries that were incompatible with life, as a result of his fall. So we had to confirm his death, there was no possibility of resuscitation.”

Liam rose to fame in the band One Direction (Credit: Splash/LumeImages)

Liam Payne’s final words hours before death

Meanwhile, on his social media pages, just hours before his death Liam had shared photos of himself and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

He also told his fans that it was a “lovely day in Argentina” and he planned to play polo.

One Direction fans react

In recent weeks, Liam shared that he had visited Argentina to watch his former bandmate Niall Horan perform.

Evidently, fans of the star are in shock, with many sharing their disbelief and heartbreak to social media.

One penned: “LIAM PAYNE?? I pray for his friends and family.”

Another wrote: “Liam Payne died? Condolences to his loved ones. It must have been shocking and devastating.”

A third added: “Liam Payne? Nooooo! Why? All the songs of One Direction seems to be playing on my mind right now. This feels like a personal loss, especially someone who uses to listen to 1D.”

