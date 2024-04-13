Inside Cheryl Tweedy’s love life – from Ashley cheating scandal to ‘stress’ amid second marriage split to meeting baby daddy Liam Payne when he was 14

Cheryl Tweedy – who is on Saturday Night Takeaway tonight (Saturday, April 13) – has had a string of high-profile romances over the years.

From the Ashley Cole cheating scandal to having a baby with former One Direction star Liam Payne, here’s an inside look at the singer’s love life…

Ashley and Cheryl tied the knot in 2006 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cheryl Tweedy and Ashley Cole

Cheryl and former Chelsea, Arsenal, and England footballer Ashley Cole first got together back in 2004.

They met at Princess Park Manor, where Girls Aloud and several of the Arsenal players were living at the time. A year later, Ashley proposed during a sun-soaked holiday in Dubai – and they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2006.

The ceremony saw Ashley and Cheryl walk down the aisle in matching outfits, whilst her Girls Aloud bandmates wore some eye-catching orange dresses.

However, just two years into their marriage, it was alleged that Ashley had cheated on Cheryl with a hairdresser. They moved on from it, however, in 2010, it was alleged that Ashley had cheated on Cheryl with a further four women.

They split and divorced shortly after.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan‘s Life Stories in 2010, Cheryl broke down in tears as she discussed the split.

“We had a great marriage, the most fantastic wedding, but I just don’t know where it went wrong,” she said.

“To this very day, I still question this. Part of me will always love him. When I just look back at it now I just feel numb. We used to be so close but I was heartbroken.”

Cheryl dated Derek Hoguh after Ashley (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Derek Hough

Following her split from Ashley, Cheryl began dating professional dancer, Derek Hough.

They met on the set of her music video, Parachute, in 2010. It’s believed that they dated for around a year.

During an interview in 2013, Derek spoke of the relationship, confessing that they were “still close”.

“We dated for a while. Absolutely we are still friends, we are still very close,” he said at a BBC Worldwide event.

“I haven’t met her new boyfriend, but I have heard he’s a great guy. I’m not sure she has a thing for dancers but let’s say she definitely goes for creative types,” he then continued.

“I don’t speak about my time with her because I think often in this culture people take advantage of their friendships. I’ve never spoken about her because her friendship is more important to me.”

Tre and Cheryl were together for 14 months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cheryl and Tre Holloway

Between 2012 and 2013, Cheryl began a relationship with Tre Holloway, another professional dancer. They met while performing on her A Million Lights tour.

Cheryl confirmed their relationship in the ITV documentary, Cheryl: Access All Areas. However, they split after just over a year together.

Their split was a mutual decision, according to reports. Cheryl lived in the UK at the time, while Tre lived in the US.

A source claimed at the time that there was “no bad feelings” between the former couple.

Cheryl and Jean-Bernard tied the knot after three months of dating (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cheryl Tweedy and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini

In 2014, Cheryl stunned fans when she married French restauranteur Jean-Bernard in secret.

They had only been dating three months before tying the knot in a secret ceremony in the Caribbean. Cheryl even changed her stage name to Cheryl Fernandez-Versini.

However, it wasn’t to be, with the couple splitting after two years. Cheryl cited Jean-Bernard’s “unreasonable behaviour” in the divorce papers as the reason behind her stress. The alleged “unreasonable behaviour” had caused her “stress” and led to her losing weight, she claimed.

In 2016, speaking to The Mirror, Jean-Bernard said: “It’s been a tough year, I’m trying to move on. I’ll never think badly of her. She is a great girl.

“I fell in love, what could I do? I didn’t know Cheryl was famous when I met her. I was having a party at my house in South Africa and she turned up, but I didn’t know who she was. I always go for very beautiful women,” he then added.

Liam and Cheryl have a son together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cheryl Tweedy and Liam Payne

Back in 2008, while judging on the X-Factor, Cheryl met 14-year-old Liam Payne for the first time.

Liam went on to become a member of One Direction, who were successful to say the very least.

Eight years later, Liam and Cheryl began dating. They soon welcomed a baby boy together, whom they named Bear.

However, their relationship wasn’t to be, with the former couple splitting in 2018.

“We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make,” Cheryl tweeted at the time.

“We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

