Grantchester axed by ITV after 11 years as fans devastated: ‘So sad to see it end’

ITV has confirmed that Grantchester has been axed after 11 years on screens.

The beloved detective drama premiered way back in 2014 and follows a vicar who investigates a series of mysterious wrongdoings in his small village, Grantchester.

However, it has now been announced that the programme – starring Robson Green – will end after its 11th series.

ITV axes Grantchester after 11 years

Earlier today (July 8), it was confirmed that Grantchester is returning to screens for its 11th and final series. Filming for the final episodes has already begun. The air date for the last series will be announced in due course.

Confirming the end of Grantchester, the series’ creator and writer, Daisy Coulam, said: “At its heart, Grantchester is a show about the power of friendship and love. We’ve been so lucky over the last 11 series to experience that on and off screen.”

They added: “For over a decade now – cast and crew (many who’ve been there since the beginning) have met each summer to film. And it’s been an absolute joy. Thank you to James Runcie for entrusting us with his characters.

“Thank you to the lovely people of real Grantchester, thank you to everyone who’s been a part of the show in any way – big or small. I’ll miss you terribly.”

Grantchester star on filming ‘final chapter’

Grantchester star Rishi Nair – who is returning for the final series – also addressed the end of the show.

The former Hollyoaks actor joined the series in 2024, playing dishy vicar Alphy Kottaram. And he quickly became a hit with fans.

“It’s been the greatest honour to step into the world of Grantchester and be part of a show with so much heart,” Rishi said.

He continued: “Over two seasons – and now as we begin filming our third – I’ve had the privilege of telling stories that mean so much to so many. And I’m deeply thankful for that. As we begin filming this final chapter, I do so with a full heart and endless gratitude for the memories, the friendships, and the incredible journey we’ve shared.

“To the entire cast and crew – thank you for your unwavering support, love and warmth that you all bring onto set every day. Working alongside you all, and more importantly getting to know you, has been a true privilege and joy.”

In the final series of Grantchester, Rishi will be joined by returning favourite Robson Green who plays Geordie. Other stars include Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs C and Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe.

Robson Green breaks silence on Grantchester axe

Fan-favourite Robson Green, who has been on the show since it started, also shared his sadness as the show comes to an end.

He said in a statement: “From the very beginning, I have had the incredible fortune to be part of this extraordinary team of talented, passionate, and dedicated individuals who have become more than colleagues. They have become family.

“I have made friendships forged through shared laughter, challenges, and triumphs. The bonds we’ve formed extend far beyond the camera lens, and I know that they will endure long after the final scene within the Grantchester world has been filmed.”

Robson added: “Thank you to everyone who has been part of this incredible journey. Emma Kingsman Lloyd and Daisy Coulam…. from that very first day you gave me the extraordinary opportunity to be part of this experience, it has been an honour to share in the magic of Grantchester.

“I am forever grateful for the memories, the friendships, and the love that this journey has given me. I hope I made you proud.”

Grantchester fans gutted over ITV axe

Following the news of Grantchester’s axe, fans have shared their disappointment.

“Oh no no no. You and @ITV can’t end #Grantchester. It’s too special,” said one person on X. Another gutted fan wrote: “Aw man, I’ve loved this show since I first binged it.”

A third also chimed in: “Can hardly wait, and will be very sad to see this show leave.” Someone else then penned: “Final season?!!! Noooooooo.”

