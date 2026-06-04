Strictly Come Dancing’s major ‘revamp’ revealed for ‘new chapter’ with hosting trio

Fresh details about Strictly Come Dancing’s reported revamp have emerged, with changes said to be on the way both on and off the ballroom floor.

The BBC One favourite is expected to return later this year with a noticeably different line-up and presentation. Alongside several professional dancers leaving the show, viewers will also see three new hosts take on key roles.

Now, reports have offered a clearer picture of how producers are planning to usher in this new era of Strictly.

The Strictly set will reportedly look different (Credit: BBC)

Strictly’s major revamp ‘revealed’

According to reports, the show’s look and overall presentation are being refreshed. The biggest changes are expected to centre around the famous dance floor.

An insider told The Sun that bosses are not moving away from the programme’s traditional style, but are instead modernising how it is presented on screen.

The source said: “It’s going to get a more sleek, impressive set. But it will still be all about fun, glitz and sparkles. They aren’t trying to turn it into the set of Star Wars.

“But it would have been strange not to have made some change to the look of the show, given that the programme is starting a new chapter with so many other new elements.”

The report claims larger screens will become a more prominent part of the studio design. This is to help to create a more immersive visual experience.

The proposed set-up is said to resemble the staging used for Strictly: The Professionals. This featured a central staircase and live band surrounded by giant screens.

If the plans go ahead, the changes could also allow for more ambitious visual effects similar to those often seen on Dancing with the Stars in the US.

Your new Strictly hosts (Credit: BBC)

Strictly’s new backstage area

Another key element of the reported revamp involves the arrival of Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe.

According to the publication, the trio will each help cover different areas of the show. These include the main ballroom, the Clauditorium and a new behind-the-scenes section.

The insider added: “The behind-the-scenes element partly comes from the excitement of the Instant Dance challenge, which most viewers loved and saw the hosts and contestants moving from the main dance floor into the dressing rooms and added a new sense of energy to the show. Also, it lends itself more to providing content for the show’s social media channels, which is an element which will prove crucial for producers.”

The backstage area is reportedly expected to give viewers more access to celebrities and professional dancers as they prepare for performances.

While much of the focus has been on potential changes, one familiar part is expected to remain largely untouched, the Clauditorium. This is where celebrities and professionals receive their scores and discuss their performances. It is reportedly set to continue as a key feature of the show.

However, questions remain over whether the area will keep its famous name following Claudia Winkleman’s departure.

ED! has contacted BBC for comment.

Read more: Janette Manrara confirms Strictly exit as fans express sadness

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know