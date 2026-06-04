‘Deeply troubling’: Stacey Dooley to tackle her most ‘difficult’ subjects yet in new and powerful documentaries

Stacey Dooley is set to tackle some of her toughest subjects yet as she returns to the BBC with three powerful new documentaries.

And by her own admission, these could be the most challenging films she has made.

The broadcaster and documentary maker will front three standalone investigations, each focusing on difficult issues affecting people across the UK.

While Stacey admits the programmes were not easy to make, she believes they shine a light on stories that deserve attention and discussion.

Stacey Dooley meets the family of Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck in her new documentaries (Credit: BBC)

“They are going to be some of the most challenging, and important films I’ve worked on here in the UK I’m sure,” Stacey says.

“The access we have been afforded to meet those affected, to hear their stories and try to understand the broader picture feels like an enormous responsibility and one that isn’t lost on me.

“I would like to thank everyone who has agreed to contribute. And I hope all three films encourage thoughtful conversations.”

So what can viewers expect from Stacey’s latest BBC projects?

Stacey Dooley’s new BBC documentaries: Death In The Barracks

The first documentary is Death In The Barracks, which sees Stacey meet the family of Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck, who was found dead in December 2021.

Jaysley was just 19 when she died following a Christmas party. She was found at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire and her death was ruled a suicide.

Following her death, it emerged that Jaysley had been sexually assaulted by a senior colleague. She had also experienced ongoing harassment from her line manager and received 4,600 WhatsApp messages.

A coroner later ruled that the Army’s handling of Jaysley’s complaint contributed to her death.

In the documentary, Stacey examines allegations of sexism, abuse of power and accountability within the Armed Forces.

She also asks whether enough has changed since Jaysley’s death to help prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Fallen Women With Stacey Dooley

Stacey’s second documentary explores cases involving British women who died in what are described as ambiguous circumstances. Statistics show women are more likely than men to die from heights in suspicious circumstances.

As part of the programme, Stacey meets the family of Bianca Thomas, a young mother who died after falling from an 11th floor balcony in Birmingham. Her death was ruled an accident.

However, Bianca’s loved ones, including her sister Jhiselle Feanny and close friends, continue to question that conclusion and want answers.

Stacey meets Bianca Thomas’ sister Jhiselle Feanny (Credit: BBC)

The documentary also features other bereaved families, alongside experts, campaigners and law enforcement representatives.

Viewers will hear about Bee’s Law, a campaign that aims to ensure locations where women die in these circumstances are consistently treated as crime scenes by police.

The BBC says: “Taking Stacey into a little understood and deeply troubling world, this powerful film examines grief, justice and the difficult questions surrounding women who die after falling from height in the context of abusive relationships.”

Stacey Dooley: Down The K-Hole

For her third documentary, Stacey turns her attention to ketamine and its growing use as a recreational drug.

The drug is now the most popular among people aged 24 and under in the UK. Yet many users remain unaware of the serious physical and mental consequences linked to long term use.

Stacey meets recovering addicts and hears first hand accounts of chronic pain, bladder damage and other lasting health complications.

One 26-year-old recovering addict tells Stacey: “It’s this vicious circle. You’re in agony so you take ket to numb the pain, then you’re in agony again … that’s not sustainable, there are going to be serious consequences.”

The documentary follows individuals as they attempt to rebuild their lives through both traditional and alternative treatments. These include visits to owl sanctuaries and sound baths.

Where to watch Stacey’s new documentaries

All three documentaries will air on BBC Three and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Each film runs for an hour and tackles issues that are likely to leave viewers thinking long after the credits roll.

The BBC has yet to announce exact transmission dates and times, but the documentaries are expected to air in the coming months.

We will keep you updated when further details are confirmed.

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