Peter Falconio murder at centre of ‘compelling’ new documentary after British backpacker vanished in Australia 2001

Outback Terror: The Falconio Murder is a new true crime documentary that revisits the shocking murder of British backpacker Peter Falconio in the Australian outback.

The high-profile case made headlines around the world after Peter disappeared while travelling through Australia with girlfriend Joanne Lees in 2001.

Peter, who was 28 years old, was shot dead on a remote stretch of highway in the Northern Territory. His body has never been recovered.

A new documentary explores the murder of Peter Falconio in Australia in 2001 (Credit: YouTube/ ITV News)

The new documentary promises fresh insight into the case that continues to fascinate true crime fans more than two decades later.

Here’s everything viewers need to know about Peter Falconio, Joanne Lees and the upcoming documentary.

Who was Peter Falconio?

Peter Falconio was born in Yorkshire in September 1972. He met Joanne Lees while out clubbing in the 1990s.

In 1998, the couple moved to Brighton. Peter studied at the University of Brighton and Joanne worked as a travel agent.

In 2000, they set off on a backpacking adventure across Asia and Australia. Countries visited included Nepal, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Cambodia.

However, their trip ended in horror during July 2001.

Peter and Joanne were driving near Barrow Creek in the Northern Territory when another driver signalled that there appeared to be a problem with their camper van.

The driver was later identified as Bradley Murdoch.

Peter stepped out to inspect the van after Murdoch claimed sparks were coming from the vehicle. Moments later, Joanne heard a gunshot.

Peter Falconio disappeared and was never seen again.

Joanne was then restrained with cable ties and forced towards Murdoch’s vehicle. She later escaped and hid in bushland for hours while Murdoch searched nearby with a dog.

Eventually, Joanne managed to free herself and stop a passing road train driver. Police were later alerted from a nearby roadhouse.

Joanne Lees became the focus of worldwide attention

Following Peter Falconio’s disappearance, a major police search was launched across the Australian outback.

At the same time, Joanne Lees became the focus of intense worldwide media coverage.

Joanne Lees faced huge media scrutiny after Peter Falconio vanished (Credit: YouTube/ Channel Nine)

Eleven days after the attack, Joanne spoke publicly for the first time. She insisted that those close to her believed her account.

In 2002, Joanne also addressed claims about inconsistencies during an interview with Martin Bashir.

When asked directly whether she had killed Peter Falconio, Joanne replied: “No.”

Australian police repeatedly stated they believed Joanne’s version of events.

When was Bradley Murdoch convicted?

Bradley Murdoch was arrested in 2003 after DNA evidence linked him to the crime.

He had a violent criminal background and worked as a drug runner at the time of Peter and Joanne’s road trip.

In December 2005, Murdoch was convicted of Peter Falconio’s murder by a unanimous jury. He was also found guilty of assaulting and attempting to kidnap Joanne Lees.

During the trial, Joanne demonstrated how she escaped from cable ties using strawberry lip gloss to loosen them.

Murdoch was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 28 years.

Following the verdict, Joanne said justice being served had eased “a great burden” for herself and Peter’s family.

She also appealed for Murdoch to reveal where Peter’s body had been hidden.

Bradley Murdoch died in prison in 2025 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Did Bradley Murdoch ever reveal where Peter Falconio’s body was?

Murdoch was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019. He died in prison during July 2025.

Before his death, Peter Falconio’s parents publicly appealed for information about their son’s remains.

However, Murdoch continued to deny involvement in the murder and never revealed the location of Peter’s body.

The disappearance of Peter Falconio remains one of Australia’s most infamous unsolved mysteries.

When is Outback Terror: The Falconio Murder on TV?

Outback Terror: The Falconio Murder will air on U&W in July 2026.

The two-part documentary will feature a no-body homicide specialist and a former FBI profiler. Both experts will examine Murdoch’s criminal behaviour, motives and actions before and after the murder.

According to the synopsis, modern forensic techniques and new technology will also be used in an attempt to determine where Peter Falconio may be buried.

An exact air date has not yet been confirmed.

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