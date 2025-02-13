Grantchester fans were left feeling red-faced last night (Wednesday, February 12) after hunky vicar Alphy Kotteram engaged in a raunchy sex scene.

Alphy, played by Rishi Nair, has proven to be a hit with viewers since making his debut on this series.

Alphy had a sex scene last night (Credit: ITV)

Alphy’s raunchy sex scene on Grantchester

Last night’s edition of Grantchester saw Reverend Alphy get hot and heavy with a woman he met at the pub.

In scenes shown on the hit ITV show, Alphy was seen meeting a woman called Petra at the local boozer.

The conversation between them was minimal before they shared an intimate kiss.

Things escalated when Alphy and Petra were then shown sharing a passionate moment in her university quarters.

However, the scene which left many flustered, left some with slightly confused.

Alphy met Petra during the episode (Credit: ITV)

Grantchester fans confused by Alphy’s sex scene

Some fans were under the impression that Alphy would have remained celibate due to his position as a vicar.

“A vicar having sex before marriage? And in the 1950s,” one shocked viewer tweeted.

“Wasn’t expecting a sex scene from THE VICAR of all people! Is this typical? Aren’t vicars supposed to abstain…,” another viewer wrote.

Of all people!

“I thought he was meant to be a vicar, lol,” a third remarked.

“I thought vicars were supposed to abstain,” another said.

As Alphy is an Anglican vicar in Grantchester, he is supposed to abstain from sex before marriage. So it remains to be seen whether there’ll be any repercussions for him…

Rishi is the newest cast member (Credit: ITV)

New boy Rishi proves to be a hit

Grantchester’s newest cast member has proven to be something of a hit with fans since making his debut earlier this series.

Many were left swooning over the handsome vicar.

“Grantchester certainly gets some tasty vicar,” one fan tweeted earlier in the series.

“Loving Alphy – he’s also a dish,” another said.

“Well the new vicar gets my approval,” another added.

Read more: New Grantchester vicar Rishi Nair’s fiancée revealed: ‘Sadly girls he’s taken and his partner is just as gorgeous’

Grantchester continues on Wednesday, February 19 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Did you watch Grantchester? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.