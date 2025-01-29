New Grantchester vicar Rishi Nair’s fiancée revealed: ‘Sadly girls he’s taken and his partner is just as gorgeous’

Grantchester star Rishi Nair has certainly caught the eye of viewers since making his debut on the show.

The ITV star has become something of a heart-throb. However, unfortunately for his many admirers, he’s in a relationship – and his fiancée is gorgeous!

Rishi has wowed fans (Credit: ITV)

Fans go wild for new Grantchester star Rishi Nair

Rishi, 34, made his debut in the latest series of Grantchester, with his first episode airing earlier this month.

The actor plays the role of Alphy Kotteram, the new vicar.

Our readers seemed to be very big fans of Rishi after he made his debut last week!

Taking to the ED! Facebook comments section, fans gushed over the dishy young vicar.

“What a dishy new vicar,” one fan commented.

The new vicar is absolutely gorgeous.

“Loving the new vicar, plus He’s sooooo handsome. Lovely eyes,” another then said.

“Always loved Robson Green. But the new vicar is absolutely gorgeous,” a third then wrote.

However, one fan had some bad news for those gushing over Rishi.

“Sadly girls he’s taken and his partner is just as gorgeous,” they wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishi Nair (@rishinair)

Fiancée of Rishi Nair revealed

The star’s engagement is recent – having happened in the summer of last year. Back in July, he revealed that he was engaged to his partner, Natali.

The star shared some adorable snaps to his story at the time to celebrate the heartwarming occasion.

In one video, Rishi and Natali can be seen cutting a cake together. Another shows them laughing with friends in front of a table laden with food.

It’s not known how long the couple have been together, however, their photos date back to at least 2015 on Rishi’s Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishi Nair (@rishinair)

Rishi and Natali are quite the jetsetters

Rishi has shared a range of photos of himself and Natali on his Instagram over the years.

In 2018, the couple shared a trip to Rome, in which they posed for a smiling snap in the Colosseum.

Back in 2023, they enjoyed a trip to India. In a carousel of snaps, Rishi and Natali can be seen riding camels in the desert and looking out at a stunning sunset.

Additionally, other snaps show the couple in Dubai and Brighton.

Grantchester continues tonight (Wednesday, January 29) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

