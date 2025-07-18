This Morning star Poppy O’Toole flaunts her wedding ring as she returns to show

This Morning favourite Poppy O’Toole has revealed she’s gotten married and her co-stars were quick to congratulate her.

The ITV show returned to screens on Friday (July 18) with Dermot O’Leary and Sian Welby back at the helm.

However, just minutes in, Dermot took a moment to congratulate chef Poppy O’Toole, dubbed ‘Potato Queen’, on her recent wedding news.

Dermot congratulated Poppy (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Poppy O’Toole reveals wedding news

On Friday (July 18) This Morning returned to screens for another episode – with Dermot and Sian on hand to give viewers their daily dose of all things news, celebs and lifestyle.

On the show, chef Poppy O’Toole was on hand to cook up some delicious potato-inspired dishes. And Dermot was quick to congratulate Poppy following her recent wedding to partner Tom.

Introducing Poppy, Dermot said: “Newly-married potato queen Poppy O’Toole!” Laughing, Poppy said: “Absolutely.”

Dermot then said: “Hey pops! Congratulations!” Poppy gushed: “Thank you very much!”

She recently tied the knot (Credit: ITV)

Poppy recalls wedding day

At the weekend, Poppy took to her Instagram and announced the happy news that she had gotten married.

However, she admitted that their special day wasn’t quite what they had initially planned.

Alongside photos from her wedding day, Poppy penned: “Well, you know how we organised a wedding in like four weeks… turns out you need to give at least 29 days notice and we forgot haha. Very us.

“Unconventionally we had our ‘wedding’ two weeks ago where we wrote our own vows and had our friend lead the ceremony (she did amazing) so although it wasn’t ‘official’, it was the best day of my life!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poppy O’Toole (@poppy_cooks)

It was the ‘best day of Poppy’s life’

Poppy went on: So this morning we did all the official stuff at the registry office (shout out Redditch xx) with just our parents. We didn’t have a photographer so Tom decided to do a little photoshoot of me in the waiting room on his iPhone. Very glam. Very high fashion.

“Then our Moms signed the papers as witnesses and it was all very lovely. Moral of the story: it doesn’t matter where you are in the world, if you’re with the people you love and having a laugh, you’re very very lucky.

“I had South of France on my mood board but Redditch will do xx.”

