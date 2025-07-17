Cat Deeley pulled out all the stops with her final outfit of the summer as she presented This Morning today (July 17).

The 48-year-old presenter, who has now headed off on her summer break, saved the best till last with her #CatsCloset look today.

However, her gorgeous white blazer mini dress didn’t quite tickle everyone’s fancy…

Ben Shephard was swooning over Cat Deeley’s outfit today ahead of the show (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley looks stunning in white mini dress

To front her final This Morning of the summer, Cat Deeley slipped her slender frame into a gorgeous white blazer mini dress by Mint Velvet. It retails for £199, and looked entirely to-die-for teamed with her £1,070 Versace Medusa heels.

Ahead of the show, co-host Ben Shephard showed his appreciation for Cat’s outfit. Sharing a video to Instagram, he panned up and down her outfit, before focusing on her shoes.

Cat has resorted to showing what she had for breakfast again!

“Little behind-the-scenes, this is what happens before we go on air. Those heels by the way, look at them shoes!” he declared.

However, it wasn’t just the shoes that This Morning viewers were looking at. It may even be up there with her Top 10 most controversial outfits. As some even claimed they could see what Cat had for breakfast!

The £199 mini dress showed off her pins to perfection (Credit: Instagram)

‘Sitting there with her gammon showing’

Commenting on the mini dress, one said: “I see #CatDeely has resorted to showing what she had for breakfast again! Roll on the school holidays… let’s enjoy a break from her!”

A second went one step further, although they definitely saw something our eagle-eyed team of writers didn’t… “Yuk. Sitting there with her gammon showing,” one viewer posted on Facebook.

Some This Morning viewers commented on how short the mini dress was (Credit: ITV)

‘No way she’s keeping clean’

Another wondered why Cat was “wearing a coat as a dress”. Meanwhile, another asked just how the presenter was going to manage to stay clean in her gleaming outfit for the duration of the show!

“There is no way Cat isn’t getting crap all over her jacket in the next 2.5 hrs,” they joked.

Cat Deeley’s outfit branded ‘absolutely fabulous’

Others, meanwhile, liked the business-like jacket Cat donned today. “Nice to see Cat wearing a nice outfit – much more suitable for presenting,” said one fan of the look.

Another added: “Cat Deeley’s dress and shoes look absolutely fabulous.”

We couldn’t agree more! Happy summer holidays, Cat and Ben!

