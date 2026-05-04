Strictly’s Amy Dowden heartbroken over sudden death of friend a day after giving birth to ‘perfect baby boy’

Strictly star Amy Dowden has been left heartbroken after a close pal died suddenly, just days after giving birth.

The dancer, 35, paid heartbreaking tribute in a now-deleted post on Instagram last night (Sunday, May 3).

Amy’s friend has died (Credit: On the Mend with Matt Willis / YouTube)

Amy Dowden heartbroken following sudden death of close pal

Taking to Instagram last night, Amy revealed that her close friend, Bex, had died from a blood clot on the brain.

Heartbreakingly, Bex had just given birth to her son “the day before” her death.

Amy shared several snaps of herself and Bex, including pictures of them at Strictly events, at Amy’s wedding, and having sleepovers. However, the post has since been deleted.

Amy also penned a lengthy caption, paying tribute to her late pal.

“I’ve been a little quiet. On Friday, I got a call from my darling friend Bex’s mum, Anne, to tell me that Bex had a blood clot on her brain,” she wrote.

“I still can’t quite find the words or make sense of it. How something like this can happen to someone so fit, so healthy, so kind… a truly good soul.”

Amy paid tribute (Credit: The Dr Hilary Show / YouTube)

Strictly star Amy Dowden pays tribute after friend’s death

Amy’s tribute continued. “Bex was the kindest person, always putting others before herself. Even in the end, she was giving, an organ donor helping others right until the very end,” she wrote.

“She had just given birth to her perfect baby boy the day before, completing her beautiful family with her little girl 3 and her true love, Sean,” she then revealed.

Amy also shared some fond memories of her friendship with Bex, including being Blackpool roommates, finding out Bex was pregnant on her [Amy’s] hen-do, and being calmed down before her first Strictly rehearsal. She also recalled how Bex would make eight-hour round-trips to visit her when she was undergoing chemo and having hospital appointments.

Amy’s pal had just given birth (Credit: Bengo Media / YouTube)

‘I’ll keep you close always’

Amy rounded off her heartbreaking tribute by writing: “What I loved most were our random, overdue phone catch-ups, where I always knew I’d never be judged, only supported and understood. My sister said earlier how, at Blackpool, you were always more worried about me than your own dancing. That was you. Always selfless. Always thinking of others.

“Bex, I’ll keep you close always. I promise to look out for your darling mum, dad, Sean, and your beautiful babies. Love you dearly, my angel. xxxx.”

Read more: ‘Brave lady!’ Amy Dowden flooded with support as she issues ‘tough’ chemo update following breast cancer diagnosis

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