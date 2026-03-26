‘Brave lady!’ Amy Dowden flooded with support as she issues ‘tough’ chemo update following breast cancer diagnosis

Strictly star Amy Dowden has been supported by her followers as she opened up about her “tough” chemo journey following her cancer diagnosis.

The Welsh dancer was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and had to miss that year’s Strictly as she completed her treatment. Then, after making her triumphant return to the competition show a year later, her time was sadly cut short due to an injury.

Following a 2024 cancer scare, Amy was fit and ready for Strictly last year. However, in a new social media update, Amy has reflected on the “intense” fighting period…

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Amy was first diagnosed with cancer in 2023 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Amy Dowden issues ‘tough’ chemo update following breast cancer diagnosis

On Instagram today (March 26), Amy shared a before-and-after comparison of herself. On the left, she appeared in the hospital with a shaved head.

Meanwhile, on the right, Amy posed all glam with her hair grown back.

As she discussed the photos, she wrote in her caption: “This was me during intense, tough fortnightly chemo, and this is #thisismenow feeling happier, stronger, and more confident than ever. I’m so proud of how far I’ve come.”

Amy continued: “Almost one million people are living with or beyond breast cancer in the UK. Share your #ThisIsMeNow story and help show the true reality of breast cancer. @breastcancernow won’t stop until there’s a future where everyone with breast cancer lives and lives well. Join me in supporting them until it’s Breast Cancer Never.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Dowden MBE (@amy_dowden)

‘You are truly amazing’

Fans offered their support in the comments, with one user writing: “Absolutely glowing. Very powerful.”

Another person shared: “Thank you for sharing your journey. You look radiant, and your courage is truly moving.”

Meanwhile, Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins added: “So proud of you Amy. You are truly amazing.”

“You look amazing Amy, such an inspiration. I finished chemo last April, radiotherapy last July and had the all clear for TNBC last August. Getting there and feeling more back to normal now but my hair growth is erratic and so curly, so different to what it was before, so still wearing my wigs for now. Sending you lots of love,” a fourth said.

“Beautiful – brave lady,” a fifth added.

Read more: Amy Dowden speaks out after losing NTA to Molly-Mae Hague in heartfelt statement

Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.