Beloved Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has broken her silence after losing out to Molly-Mae Hague at the NTAs.

Both ladies were nominated for the Authored Documentary category at last night’s (September 10) awards do, Amy for Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me, which documented her breast cancer journey and Molly-Mae for Molly-Mae: Behind It All, which followed the ups and downs of her life in the public eye.

Molly-Mae Hague won the Authored Documentary category at the NTAs (Credit: ITV)

There’s Only One Rob Burrow had been another favourite to win the award, which is why viewers were divided by Molly-Mae’s win.

Amy Dowden addresses Molly-Mae NTAs win

Taking to Instagram following the event last night, Amy issued a heartfelt statement.

“Huge congratulations to Molly-Mae on your NTA win!” she began, followed by a clapping emoji. “It’s been an honour to be nominated alongside such powerful and inspiring documentaries.”

She continued: “I’m incredibly proud of to have been nominated for my documentary Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me. When I made the deeply personal decision to share my breast cancer journey, it was to raise awareness, promote early detection, and give hope and strength to others going through it. An NTA nomination was just the icing on the cake.”

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who voted and supported the documentary.” She added: “Your messages, love and encouragement mean the world to me. I promise to keep using my voice to raise awareness, support others, and shine a light on the reality of breast cancer.”

She signed off the message with a pink ribbon emoji, a symbol of breast cancer awareness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Dowden MBE (@amy_dowden)

‘A true inspiration’

Following Amy’s post, her followers rushed to the comments section to offer their support.

“Just by making that documentary, sharing your story and helping others, you’ve won,” she wrote.

“Sad to not see you win but hugely well done to be nominated. You are amazing and such an inspiration to so many,” another shared.

“Amy you actually deserved that more than her. I’m sorry, she doesn’t deserve that. Going through a separation might be heartbreaking but cancer no one should ever have tk go through it,” a third said.

“A true inspiration and our winner,” a fourth insisted.

‘So glad they had the best time’

Amy did not attend the awards ceremony due to a scheduling conflict, but instead sent her parents and best friend on her behalf.

At the end of the night, the dancer shared an adorable snap of them all reunited, with a tear-jerking caption.

Amy Dowden congratulated Molly-Mae on her NTAs win (Credit: Instagram)

“After this pic my mam just said tonight was fab but the best thing of all is that we still have you! Your still with us!” she wrote, adding: “So glad they had the best time.”

