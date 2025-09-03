Welsh dancer Amy Dowden has been left with no choice but to skip this year’s NTAs event due to filming commitments for Strictly.

The 35-year-old star has been vocal about her cancer journey with fans and starred in her own BBC documentary, Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me, last year.

The touching doc earned Amy a nomination at this year’s NTAs for Authored Documentary. The ceremony is set to take place next Wednesday (September 10) at London’s O2 Arena.

However, despite potentially winning on the night, Amy has revealed she will not be in attendance.

Strictly star Amy Dowden is not attending NTAs

During an appearance on Lorraine today (September 3), Amy revealed she is excited to be a part of the upcoming series of Strictly, especially after she had to pull out due to her health last year.

However, due to scheduling conflicts related to the show, she is unable to turn up to the NTAs next week.

“Unfortunately not, the good thing is I’m back on Strictly and we’re recording the launch show,” she said.

On the plus side, if Amy does win her award, her parents and best friend Jenny, who had been diagnosed with cancer before Amy, will be in attendance to accept on her behalf.

“My dad will be so emotional,” she declared. “I’m so lucky to have them as parents.”

Amy revealed her mother had also previously been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“They’ve devoted their lives to us children, and they’ve been the best role models,” she continued.

‘I can’t believe this’

After being shortlisted for the award, Amy was relieved to find out her doc was one of the top 5 nominees.

“I can’t believe this,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to all who voted. I made the decision to allow the cameras in to follow my cancer diagnosis, surgery and treatment to show the reality of a cancer diagnosis but most importantly to raise awareness to get as many as I can to check themselves!”

Amy continued: “The amount of messages I still receive to those who have now started checking themselves or gone to the gp has been unbelievable and so rewarding. But also from those going through a cancer diagnosis who said they no longer feel alone.”

Amy has tough competition in her category. Also nominated with her is Molly-Mae Hague’s Amazon Prime series Behind It All, Boyzone: No Matter What, There’s Only One Rob Burrow, and Flintoff.

Good luck, Amy! We’re rooting for you.

