Concerns for I’m A Celebrity winner Adam Thomas after Unpacked no-show as ITV blasted for not stepping in during explosive live final

I’m A Celebrity winner Adam Thomas left fans worried on Friday night (April 25) after failing to appear on spin-off show Unpacked, moments after a dramatic and uncomfortable live final.

His twin brother Scott Thomas has now spoken out, sharing an update after what proved to be a chaotic ending to a controversial series of the hit ITV show.

Adam was on the receiving end of it from David Haye and Jimmy Bullard (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity champ Adam Thomas pulls out of Unpacked

The live final took a tense turn, with Jimmy Bullard and David Haye clashing with Adam on air.

Both Jimmy and David raised concerns that parts of Adam’s heated argument with Jimmy, including moments where Adam used the C-word, were not shown.

Jimmy also found himself at odds with Ant, after the presenter challenged claims that Adam had been “intimidating”.

The situation left the studio unsettled, with Sinitta and Gemma Collins walking off set, while other celebrities appeared visibly uncomfortable.

Although Adam was ultimately crowned the winner, he looked emotional and struggled to fully celebrate the moment.

When Unpacked aired shortly after, the tension appeared to carry on, with a number of campmates missing from the line-up.

Notably absent was Adam himself, with the winner not appearing during the hour-long show, prompting concern among viewers.

Jimmy lashed out (Credit: ITV)

Fans concerned over Adam Thomas’ absence

Viewers quickly took to social media to share their worries, with some saying they understood why Adam chose not to appear.

“So Adam didn’t appear on #Unpacked as planned (for the winner). Don’t blame him tbh, man looked absolutely broken, and it was not nice to see,” one fan said.

“Adam not even on I’m A Celebrity Unpacked. Those [bleeps] must have really upset him,” another wrote.

“@ITV could and should have put a stop to this after the first half of the show by removing Jimmy and David from the audience. Hope Adam is ok,” a third added.

“Also, fair play to Adam, not going on Unpacked, I think he just wanted to go home to his kids. My heart genuinely breaks for him. I hope he knows the amount of love and support he has!!” another shared.

“@antanddec @imacelebrity I think it’s in the public’s best interest we need to know if @adamthomas21 is okay, we need to know he’s being looked after & his mental health. What happened tonight shouldn’t have been allowed,” a fifth commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Thomas (@scott.thomas)

Scott Thomas issues update

Taking to Instagram on Saturday morning (April 25), Scott Thomas admitted the final had not been “an easy watch” as he offered his support to his brother.

Sharing photos from the night, including a backstage snap with Ryan Thomas and Adam’s wife Caroline, Scott praised Adam for how he handled the situation.

“That wasn’t an easy watch last night but our brother handled it with dignity and courage,” he wrote.

“I’m not sure how @adamthomas21, the most pure-hearted man I know, ended up amongst all this, but what I do know is that he’s a worthy winner. Not just in the jungle but in life, as all he wants is the best for other people. Don’t EVER let anyone take your shine away from you, my brother. You deserve nothing but the best, and there is a whole army of people behind you who love you so much!” he continued.

“So glad we were there to be with you last night and you will always have us by your side. If they come for you, they come for us.”

“He is so loved Caroline. He smashed it. Lots of love xxxx,” Scarlett Moffatt commented.

“The most beautiful soul and deserving winner,” another follower said. “Aww we love Adam,” a third added.

As messages of support continue to pour in, it’s clear Adam has plenty of backing following a final that left many viewers uneasy.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star David Haye slammed as he lashes out at Adam Thomas in live final

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is available to stream on ITVX now.

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