Holly Willoughby shares message with Kim Kardashian after unlikely duo got ‘caught up’ together in Monaco F1 ‘stampede’

Holly Willoughby found herself caught up in Kim Kardashian’s entourage whilst at the Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend.

In a now viral moment, Holly Willoughby was seen close by to Kim Kardashian in the paddock and was swept by a wave of people surrounding the A-Lister.

Now, former This Morning star Holly Willoughby has responded.

Holly brushed shoulders with Kim over the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby shares message with Kim Kardashian

On Sunday, Holly Willoughby and Michael McIntyre took part in an interview with Sky Sports whilst in the paddock taking in the race at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The moment was caught on camera where Holly and Michael were shoved past by Kim Kardashian and her entourage.

“We are having the best time,” Holly gushed in the interview.

“We are so lucky to be here. It was chock-a-block down there, but just extraordinary,” she continued.

Kim was joined by her sister Khloe (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby was barged into by Kim Kardashian’s crew

Holly was then cut short as a huddle of security people swept by, surrounding none other than Kim Kardashian.

“It’s extraordinary, it’s a wave,” Michael joked as they passed.

“It’s the Kardashians, I’m joining them!” he then quipped and jokingly followed the wave of people.

Returning to the interview, Michael joked, “We’ve got a live update, I’ve just been hit by a wave.

Kim was there to support her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton (Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

“You know when you’re on holiday, and a wave hits you, and it’s like ‘that’s actually quite dangerous’? We’ve been Kardashian waved.”

Michael even joked that he had been injured in the activity and his back hurt after he was squeezed by.

Since then, Holly has taken to social media to react to the surprising on air moment.

Holly took to Instagram with a string of snaps from the high profile event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

“What a weekend! Monaco you didn’t disappoint,” she penned in the caption.

Kim Kardashian at the Monaco Grand Prix

She then referenced her encounter with Kim K, adding: “Hard to pick a highlight: grid walks, hot laps − all topped off by getting caught up in a Kim Kardashian fly past.”

Kim was at the F1 over the weekend to support her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari driver Lewis, 41, and Kim, 45, have been dating since the beginning of the year.

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