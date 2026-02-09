Inside Lewis Hamilton’s love life as he ‘goes public’ with Kim Kardashian: From Danielle Lloyd to why he split from Nicole Scherzinger

Lewis Hamilton may be one of the most successful drivers in Formula 1 history, but his love life has often proved harder to navigate than the racetrack, and now he’s reportedly gone public with his new love – Kim Kardashian!

From long-term relationships ended by career pressure to brief flings with some of the world’s most famous women, Hamilton’s romantic history has unfolded largely in the public eye.

Here’s a full look at everyone Lewis Hamilton has been linked to – when they dated, when they split, and why things ended.

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly hard launched a romance with Kim Kardashian (Credit: Splash News)

Lewis Hamilton’s love life – Jodie Ma (2003–2007)

Hamilton’s first serious relationship was with Jodie Ma, his school girlfriend at Cambridge School of Arts. The pair dated for around four years, long before Hamilton became a global sports star.

They split in 2007 as Lewis entered his rookie season in Formula 1. Jodie later explained that there was no drama behind the break-up, saying they parted ways to focus on their separate careers.

“We didn’t split up because anything was wrong,” she told the Daily Mail. “We both wanted to pursue different paths.”

Danielle and Lewis enjoyed a brief romance (Credit: Splash News)

Danielle Lloyd (2003–2004)

The sportsman briefly dated model and Celebrity Big Brother star Danielle Lloyd after the pair met at a London nightclub in the early 2000s.

“We were both out with friends, but there was a spark and we swapped numbers,” Llsheoyd recalled in a 2007 interview. Despite staying in touch long-distance, the relationship fizzled out due to distance and their young ages.

“He’s a special person,” Danielle said. “But there’s no more romance.”

Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger split due to pressures of his career (Credit: Splash News)

Lewis Hamilton and long-term love Nicole Scherzinger (2007–2015)

The F1 star’s most significant and high-profile relationship was with Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger. The couple met at the MTV Europe Music Awards in November 2007 and went on to date on and off for nearly eight years.

Despite multiple break-ups and reconciliations, they struggled to balance demanding careers. Marriage rumours followed them for years, but he later admitted the pressure of his racing career played a major role.

In 2015, they split for the final time. Nicole later described the breakup as “the hardest decision” they had made, while Lewis admitted he had chosen racing over settling down.

“I’m married to my sport,” he once admitted, explaining that the intense travel schedule and pressure of racing have often taken priority over settling down.

She’s now engaged to rugby player Thom Evans.

Lewis Hamilton with Rihanna – but he said they’ve been friends for a while (Credit: Splash News)

Rihanna (2015)

Following his split from Nicole, Lewis was linked to Rihanna after the pair were spotted partying together in Barbados during the annual Carnival celebrations.

They were later seen holidaying together in the Caribbean, sparking romance rumours. However, Lewis downplayed speculation, insisting they were longtime friends.

“We’ve known each other for a long time,” he said at the time. “We get to hang out every now and again.”

Gigi Hadid (2015–2018)

The racing driver was linked to model Gigi Hadid after they were seen together at the amfAR gala in May 2015. Gigi and her friends later attended several of his races, fuelling dating rumours.

While the pair never confirmed a relationship, they continued to be associated professionally, eventually working together on a Tommy Hilfiger campaign in 2018.

Kendall Jenner (2015)

Reports briefly suggested that Lewis dated Kim’s half-sister Kendall Jenner after the pair were seen together during New York Fashion Week in 2015. He quickly shut down the rumours, insisting they were just friends.

“We’ve been friends for a while. That’s all it is,” he said.

Any romance between Rita and Lewis quickly fizzled out (Credit: Splash News)

Dinner dates with Rita Ora (2016)

Lewis and Rita Ora were spotted on multiple dinner dates throughout 2016. She was later seen cheering him on at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that November.

Neither confirmed a relationship. And the rumours quietly faded.

The pair went on holiday together and did red carpets but never confirmed a romance (Credit: Splash News)

Lewis Hamilton and Winnie Harlow (2016–2018)

Dating speculation intensified after Lewis and Winnie attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards together in late 2016.

Although he insisted he was single, she was repeatedly spotted at his races and joined him on holidays in Europe. By 2018, the rumours had faded without confirmation.

Nicki Minaj (2018)

Lewis sparked fresh rumours about his love life after appearing with Nicki Minaj at the TommyXLewis launch party in New York in 2018. The pair later shared social media moments together during a trip to Dubai.

The rapper also fuelled speculation with a playful Instagram post. But neither ever confirmed a romance.

Kim and Lewis were first pictured in 2014, when she was with Kanye West and he was with Nicole (Credit: Splash News)

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian (2026)

In February 2026, Lewis sparked his most headline-grabbing romance rumours yet after boarding a private jet with Kim Kardashian bound for Paris. While neither has confirmed a relationship, she later shared cryptic Instagram posts from the trip, adding fuel to speculation that the pair may be more than friends.

The pair have been friends for years. They were first spotted together back at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2014. At the time, he was with Nicole and Kim was married to Kanye West.

However, the 41-year-old Formula 1 legend and the 45-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly turned up the heat this year with a series of private escapes, including a romantic weekend in the Cotswolds.

While neither has issued an official statement, the pair appeared together in a private suite at Super Bowl 60 in California. It’s been widely interpreted as a public hard launch of their relationship.

Last night, Super Bowl fans reckon the pair hard launched their romance (Credit: Sky Sports)

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton ‘flirting’ at Super Bowl

Lip reader Nicola Hickling also shared details of what the pair said to each other during the Super Bowl. She told the Daily Mail that Lewis told Kim: “No, I don’t take just any girl to my mum. I mean you’re gonna meet someday. She is very excited to see you.”

Body language expert Judi James also weighed in. And she reckons the pair were flirting with each other during the match. She said: “Firstly, there is the pose that registers undivided attention between them, which is a form of non-verbal stroke when you’re on a date.

“Kim actually leans back to take in Lewis visually as he speaks and this flattering ‘stroke’ produces a ‘purr’ response from him which is visible in the way his facial features soften and he talks through a smile of pleasure. Kim adds to the flirting when the tip of her tongue appears at the side of her mouth. This is usually seen as a gesture of playful desire or interest.”

