Kim Kardashian has seemed to shed light on her divorce from Kanye West, whom she officially split from in 2022. The pair had been married for eight years.

Now, as headlines swirl over whether Kanye and his wife Bianca Censori are separating, Kim has hinted at what really went down between her and the rapper.

Kim Kardashian opened up about her past relationship on The Kardashians (Credit: GQ / Youtube)

Kim Kardashian discusses divorce with Kanye West

During the February 13 episode of the The Kardashians, the Skims founder chatted with her mum Kris Jenner and her younger sister Khloe Kardashian about Khloe’s awkward reunion with ex-husband Lamar Odom.

Khloe has endured her own marriage struggles previously and after tying the knot with basketball star Lamar Odom in 2009 after just one month of dating, the pair split four years later.

Khloe discussed her marriage with Lamar Odom (Credit: Youtube)

Discussing her split, Khloe explained: “That was the love of my life. And if it wasn’t for drugs, I know we would still be married ’til today. I know I picked the right person at that time.

“None of us knew he was on drugs until it was at least a year in. That’s what was so terrifying.”

Khloe also admitted she “got married way too quickly.”

Lamar and Khloe’s relationship broke down as the star struggled with addiction and infidelity.

It was here that Kim chimed in and admitted that she related to Khloe’s distress in the breakdown of her own marriage. Although she didn’t say whether she was alluding to her marriage with Kanye, it was clear that was the case.

Especially as she acknowledged being unable to live with the musician, an issue that the fashion mogul previously shared on the show when she and Kanye were living in separate states.

Kim and Kanye shared four children (Credit: Lumeimages / SplashNews.com)

Kim Kardashian details ‘hardest part’ amid split from Kanye West

She said: “That’s the hardest part. I’ve been there. When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality and then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back, but you can’t live with the new person. I get it.”

Later in the episode, Kim mused: “It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end off of personal reasons but circumstances change that force your marriage to end.

“When you weren’t planning on that and that’s not really the outcome you want but there’s no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over.”

Kim had previously tearfully admitted on reality TV that she “she couldn’t do it anymore,” referring to her marriage with Kanye.

She went on to describe how the star would up and leave her for years to live in another state, due to drastic changes in what he wanted to do in his own life.

Kim broke down at the time and admitted that due to their split she felt like a “[bleep] failure.”

Kim’s reflective comments on her split from Kanye come days after the rapper posted a string of homophobic, antisemitic, and misogynistic messages online.

Kanye West rumoured to be separating from wife Bianca Censori

In the past couple of days Kanye and his wife Bianca Censori have also been facing headlines claiming they are heading to divorce.

Kanye has since been forced to respond to the rumours.

The Independent reported that Kanye’s representative Milo Yiannopolous claimed on his behalf: “Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together.

“Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumour in the tabloid press.”

He added: “Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”

