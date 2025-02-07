Kanye West has unleashed another anti-Semitic rant and, this time, he has also admitted to controlling wife Bianca Censori.

The famous rapper previously apologised to the Jewish community in 2022 after he made a series of racist remarks. He later said it was not his “intention to hurt or demean” the Jewish community.

Now, Kanye has made a huge U-turn, and launched a racist, homophobic and sexist rant.

Bianca broke the internet on Sunday after wearing a nearly nude outfit at the Grammys (Credit: Broad Image / SplashNews.com)

Kanye West admits to ‘controlling’ wife Bianca Censori

In a new series of tweets, Kanye penned on X, that he will never “trust or work with Jewish people” again. He has also insisted he “will not apologise” for his views.

The star has also left fans baffled after he begged President Trump to free disgraced rapper P Diddy from prison on Thursday night.

Following the hours-long tirade, Kanye wrote: “I AM A NAZI”, later adding: “I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT [bleep].”

Kanye also acknowledged concerns of “coercive control” after he and his wife Bianca Censori stepped out to the Grammys on Sunday, where Bianca sported a nude dress.

The star took aim at several minority groups before claiming he has “dominion” over Bianca.

Just days earlier, Bianca had appeared in an almost see-through skin-coloured mini dress. Right before the Yeezy designer took her coat off to showcase her Grammys ‘outfit’, she waited for Kanye’s instructions and appeared less than comfortable.

This, of course, sparked concern from Grammys fans, with one claiming: “This is deeply disturbing. It’s coercive control and indecent exposure.”

The star went on to say he “doesn’t” make Bianca do anything she doesn’t want to do but that she would not have been allowed to wear the nearly nude outfit without his “approval”.

He also claimed that there is no “feminist [bleep]” in their relationship and justified that he is a billionaire so that is why his wife listens to him.

Kanye fumed online last night: “IF I LOST EVERYTHING AGAIN TONIGHT WAS WORTH IT I CAN DIE AFTER THIS.” [sic]

He also insisted that he was sober whilst making these tweets.

Kanye West wed Bianca just one year after divorcing Kim Kardashian (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kanye West unleashed racist, homophobic and sexist rant

Kanye’s initial tweet, challenging those who disagree with his views about P Diddy’s freedom, read: “ANY [bleep] COME IN MY FACE AN ASK ME ABOUT THAT PUFF [bleep] IM STEALING OFF THEM IMMEDIATELY I DONT GIVE A [bleep] IF YOU 8 FEET TALL IMA JUMP AND STEAL OFF YOU.”

Kanye also made a random mention of singer Adele, writing: “[Bleep] ALL THIS WOKE [bleep] .THEY PUTTING FAT [bleep] ON THE RUNWAY. NOBODY WANNA SEE THAT [bleep]. ITS UNHEALTHY IT PROMOTES OBESITY AND THE WILD [bleep] IS IF THE FAT [bleep] LOOSE WEIGHT THEN THEY LOOSE THEIR ACCEPT FOR ADELE CAUSE SHE ACTUALLY HAS ANOTHER TALENT THEN BEING USED AS A PAWN FOR POLITICAL AGENDAS.” [sic]

The Gold Digger singer also took back the apology he made in 2022, stating: “IM NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS I CAN SAY WHATEVER THE [bleep] I WANNA SAY FOREVER. WHERES MY [bleep] APOLOGY FOR FREEZING MY ACCOUNTS. SUCK MY [bleep]. HOWS THAT FOR AN APOLOGY.” [sic]

Kanye West defends P Diddy

Kanye also made it clear that he thinks P Diddy should be released from prison, tweeting: “FREE PUFF”.

P Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, has faced a wave of lawsuits by women who have accused him of sexual assault in recent months.

Reports claim he has been repeatedly refused bail after pleading not guilty to three felony counts.

In another unrelated tweet amid the tirade, Kanye repeated the shocking claims that he previously made in 2018, sharing: “SLAVERY IS A CHOICE.”

The star famously lost a series of brand deals in 2022, due to his previous anti-Semitic rant. GAP removed Kanye merchandise from its stores, Universal dropped him and Adidas terminated a multi-million dollar partnership with the rapper.

It comes just a day after the star claimed he had wrongly been diagnosed with bipolar, was off his medication and in fact has autism.

