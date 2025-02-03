The 2025 Grammys took place last night (February 2) and it’s safe to say Bianca Censori’s naked ‘outfit’ got everyone’s attention. And sadly not for the right reasons.

While most celebrities wear their best outfits, Bianca went the complete opposite way – and appeared naked. She posed on the red carpet with her husband, Kanye West, wearing a see-through skin-coloured mini dress – and you could see everything.

When the couple arrived, Bianca was wearing a huge coat, but very quickly shrugged it off on the red carpet. And it seems the scene they caused didn’t go down well. But what exactly happened? And did the couple get kicked out? Let’s have a look…

Bianca Censori bared all in Grammys outfit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bianca Censori and Kayne West’s body language analysed

Body language expert Judi James spoke to the Daily Mail about what she thinks the pair were really thinking when they walked the red carpet. And it seems they had different experiences.

At one point, Kanye, who styles Bianca, looked her up and down and seemed to be enjoying the finished outfit. And, Judi believes, he was loving every second.

Judi claimed: “Kanye peered down at his wife’s nipples as she posed on the Grammys red carpet as though they were some sort of scientific experiment.”

According to Judi, his “moody expression” only showed a “flicker of change” when Bianca took off her long fur coat. But it was Bianca who had a bigger “shift” in her emotional state as she made the decision to go along with the plans.

Bianca has been styled by Kanye ever since they first got together back in 2022. And the rapper has a history of styling his partners, as before her, he was in charge of Kim Kardashian’s outfits.

Judi explained that despite Bianca’s brave look, she was most likely feeling the nerves.

She said: “Her arrival in the coat came with a confident, superior, runway model stare. But her glance up at Kanye before she removed it suggested a flicker of what looked like nerves. And it looked like nervousness made her break her own posing rule by laughing at one point.”

Judi added: “Once she’d bared though, her eye expression changed to one that suggested suppressed fear. Her legs crossed, and the way she placed her hands uncharacteristically awkwardly on her hips hinted at some last-minute anxiety.”

Kanye admired his wife’s look (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What were Kanye’s ‘creepy’ instructions?

Right before Bianca took her coat off to showcase her Grammys ‘outfit’, she waited for Kanye’s instructions.

The rapper was seen whispering something to her, which then led to her big reveal. And, according to lip-reader Nicola Hickling, we now know what it was he said.

Drop it behind you and then turn. I got you.

Kanye appeared to say: “You’re making a scene now.” But when she failed to shrug the coat off immediately, he followed it up. He continued: “Make a scene. I’ll say it will make so much sense. Drop it behind you and then turn. I got you.”

Grammy fans react

As soon as it happened, there was an outcry online, with many fans asking if it was even legal. Some believe the outfit could (or should) be considered indecent exposure under California Law.

One outraged Grammys viewer wrote on X: “This isn’t just wrong, surely that this is illegal?”

Another added: “How is this allowed?” A third commented: “This is deeply disturbing. It’s coercive control and indecent exposure.”

“ can’t believe that Bianca Censori is calling the shots on these outfit choices, or lack thereof. She looks incredibly uncomfortable. It’s such a jarring, contrived and awkward vibe with her and Kanye,” another commented.

Bianca wore a coat when she arrived (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Did they get kicked out after Bianca Censori Grammy outfit?

Not long after the daring reveal, Kanye and Bianca were hit by rumours they were ‘escorted out’ of the awards show. Because it’s claimed, they weren’t even invited.

Reports surfaced that the couple were asked to leave after turning up with no invite. And then after their ‘crazy stunt’ they were escorted out by police.

One claimed to The Sun: “Kanye and Bianca were not believed to have been officially invited to the Grammys. They’ve both since been kicked out.”

However, another source claimed they “left of their own accord” after creating the scene. “He doesn’t care. He went to get photographed on the carpet and is now having a watch party.”

Read more: Dancing On Ice fans go wild over Holly Willoughby’s ‘sensational’ look

Do you think Bianca Censori’s outfit was acceptable for the Grammys? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!