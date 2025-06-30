Pete Wicks has joked about his friendship with Sam Thompson, now that both are single at the same time for the first time in five years.

Best pals Pete Wicks and Sam have been through quite a lot in the romance department this year. Towards the end of 2024, Sam and his long-term girlfriend Zara McDermott broke up after five years of dating. And not long after Zara had moved on with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.

As for Pete, he began the year with Maura Higgins, with many thinking he had finally found happiness. However, that was short lived and the pair have seemingly fallen out.

Pete has opened up on his friendship with Sam (Credit: YouTube)

Sam and Pete joke about their relationship statuses

The pair about their seven-year friendship with OK! Magazine at the TRIC Awards, where they won best podcast.

When asked if they have ever had an argument, the men admitted that’s not something they usually ever do.

Sam admitted: “We haven’t had one massive argument, ever, in our whole friendship.”

Pete agreed, joking that “Happy wife, happy life” applies to their relationship as well as any romantic one.

But the topic turned to relationships, and it was noted that this is the first time they have both been single in years. However, it was clear the pair didn’t want to necessarily talk about that.

Asked how they will wingman each other over the summer, Sam laughed at the question, handing it over to Pete to answer.

Pete explained: “We’re going to spend time together this summer. But we will probably just cry into our beers. That’s all. We won’t say any more on that front.”

Instead Pete decided to gush about his best friend. He said: “Sam is always upbeat. He is literally the light behind everything we do. I’m the miserable darkness and the shade. Sam makes me a better person and is always genuinely this happy.”

Sam and Pete met seven years ago (Credit: ITV)

Are Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson friends?

Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson have often spoken about how they are best friends. The pair met on Celeb’s Go Dating seven years ago. And over the years have joked they may be the most successful relationship to come from the show.

They went on to make a podcast together, and have even grown it into a full production company.

But despite meeting on a dating show, it’s been a while since both have been single. While it was looking like Pete was going to be the one in a relationship while Sam was single, things between him and Maura didn’t stay on path.

While she was in the I’m A Celeb jungle, she admitted that they were seeing each other, and that she missed him while she was away.

However, not long after, it was reported they had broken up. At the time sources confirmed they realised they were “better off as friends”.

But things turned sour when Maura hinted that Pete cheated on her. While on a night out, she was asked where Pete was. She was filmed responding: “I don’t know. Probably cheating.”

Not long after the cheating claims, Pete’s pals shut down the rumours. A friend told the MailOnline: “The truth is Pete did nothing wrong. He did not cheat.”

While Pete and Sam may be single, it seems their relationship is incredibly important to them!

