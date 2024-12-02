Maura Higgins finally ‘confirms’ Pete Wicks romance in candid jungle chat and fans are thrilled

I’m A Celebrity star Maura Higgins finally spoke about her love life on the show last night and viewers were left convinced she’s dating Pete Wicks.

On last night’s show (December 1), Maura revealed she’s been missing someone special since she entered the jungle.

Maura has previously been linked to numerous celebs, but now she’s seemingly ‘confirmed’ she’s dating Strictly star Pete. Although she didn’t name names, Dean McCullough said on camera that it was the TOWIE star she likely dated before I’m A Celebrity.

So, what did the Love Island star say about her love life? Why are viewers certain it’s Pete? And what exactly has happened between the duo? We have all the deets…

Maura Higgins didn’t name the person she’s dating but viewers are convinced it’s Pete Wicks (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Maura Higgins on her love life

Maura didn’t admits that Pete is her boyfriend. But she did admit to dating someone before her stint in the ITV show.

Last night, Maura got candid during a tête-à-tête with Oti Mabuse, which later saw Rev Richard Coles and Dean chime in.

It all began with Oti asking Maura if she’s single, to which the Love Island star said: “I am, but I was seeing someone before I came in. But I am not in a relationship.”

Richard asked Maura: “Was it exclusive?” The star was quick to reply: ” I don’t know.”

Oti asked if Maura is “just talking” to that someone and if it wasn’t “official”. “Well, I already know him,” Maura said.

Dean got the hint that Maura was perhaps talking about Pete, so he asked if it’s someone people know.

Maura laughed as Dean admitted: “I think that I know who it is. Everyone thinks they know who it is, except Richard. Maybe he wasn’t a TOWIE fan.”

For the unversed, Pete found fame on The Only Way Is Essex.

Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins seen before she headed into the jungle (Credit: Splash News)

‘It feels different this time’

Maura told Dean that she “misses” the person she was dating before the show.

But as for experiencing love, she added she’s “never been in love”, although she’s wary as she’s been hurt in the past. “I’m not necessarily looking for love. I’m good on my own, I’ve always been fine on my own. But it would be nice,” she shared.

When Dean asked “if it feels different this time”, Maura said: “It does, but then it is because we’ve known each other for a long time.”

Viewers convinced it’s Pete Wicks

Fans are now convinced Maura has feelings for Pete.

One wrote: “Maura thinking nobody knows that she’s talking about Pete.”

Another added: “Maura talking about Pete without saying his name when everyone knows it’s him. Lol.”

A third said: “I’ve been in denial about Maura and Pete but it’s confirmed now.”

“Maura is 1000% talking about Pete,” said one fan.

Looks like Maura’s catching feels. He better be a 10! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/18lbkJVMa7 — I’m A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 1, 2024

Rumours fly

Ahead of her entry into the jungle, Maura was seen “snogging” Pete at the Pride of Britain after-party.

However, both stars denied being romantically involved. While Maura brushed off kissing pictures as only rumours, her supposed beau Pete was on a different podcast when he expressed similar views about her.

He told Olivia Atwood on her podcast So Wrong It’s Right: “Me and Maura have known each other for a long time.” Although Pete said she’s “great” and “they get on very well”, he denied they were dating.

Pete made a very public comment about Maura over the weekend (Credit: Instagram)

However, over the weekend Pete sent a very public message about his feelings for Maura. Posting on Instagram, he said: “I’ve been George of the Jungle but now it’s time to vote for Maura of the Jungle.”

Pete added the laughing emoji and two black love hearts to his post.

I’m A Celebrity airs every night at 9pm on ITV1.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers gush over Melvin Odoom’s support for Oti Mabuse as she breaks down