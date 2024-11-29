I’m A Celebrity viewers gush over Melvin Odoom’s support towards Oti Mabuse as she breaks down

I’m A Celebrity star Melvin Odoom has left viewers gushing as he supported a tearful Oti Mabuse.

Oti broke down in tears on Thursday’s episode over missing her family.

Her campmates were quick to support her, including Melvin – who viewers thought looked “concerned”.

Oti broke down in tears on Thursday night’s episode (Credit: ITV)

Melvin Odoom and Oti Mabuse on I’m A Celebrity

Speaking to her campmates on Thursday night’s episode, Oti said: “You know they say you have a dip, and I don’t think I’ve had one until now.

“You don’t have your normal support you know, you don’t have your spiritual support, you don’t have your emotional support, you don’t have your physical… It’s the mental and physical support for me which for me I was just like, ‘Wow, ok none of my family’s around.'”

Her campmates were quick to reassure her.

Viewers spotted Melvin supporting Oti and gushed over their bond. One person said on X: “Melvin’s concerned look when he saw that Oti was upset was like seeing a big brother being protective of his little sister.”

Another wrote: “Melvin always looking out for Oti.”

A third added on Instagram: “Just the most supportive, beautiful group. @melvinodoom looked so concerned.”

Elsewhere this week, it seems Melvin had enough of Dean McCullough‘s chore avoidant antics – and gave him a cheeky nickname!

Melvin Odoom has been getting so sick of doing chores by himself, he came up with a nickname for Dean (Credit: ITV)

Dean on I’m A Celeb

The Radio One DJ and Melvin have been tasked with water duty on camp this week. That means slugging giant buckets of water up from the pump multiple times a day.

Earlier this week, Oti asked Melvin if he was going to swim with her later. However, an exhausted Melvin said in camp: “I ain’t got no time, this takes all day. Serious. By the time I chill, lunch comes and the water’s gone again.”

Danny Jones was quick to back up Melvin’s efforts telling the camp how many times he’s seen him walk back and forth in the day.

“It’s relentless,” the TV show host said. He added: “I’m not enjoying my chores at the moment.”

In the Bush Telegraph, Melvin revealed the real source of his frustrations: “I’m really aware of trying to stay on top of it [fetching water], but I actually think it’s another chore to ask him [Dean] to help.

“It’s like telling a kid to tidy up their bedroom. Whereas, if I was doing it with someone like Dan, he would just clock that I need help and help me. The effort is asking Dean to help, that’s the long part of it.”

Dean finally appeared and Melvin tried to explain to the Gaydio host why they need so much water at camp.

Melvin Odoom tried to explain to Dean McCullough why their chores need doing so frequently (Credit: ITV)

Melvin’s nickname for Dean

Later in the show, Melvin was on his partner’s back again as Dean kicked up a stink. He was playing the chore-wielding martyr making out he does the most around camp.

The other celebrities were incredibly sarcastic in their responses to Dean being all high and mighty. The 32-year-old continued to complain about the dunny, the weight of the water, and the journey.

But Melvin had a quick quippy comeback to put him in his place: “Listen your new name is Hou-Dean-i, because you like to disappear.”

“That was very cheeky,” Dean told him.

Dean McCullough complained in confessional about other celebrities abilities to do chores (Credit: ITV)

Fans were proud of Melvin for trying to put Dean in his place with the chore based nickname. They shared their views on X.

“Honestly Melvin calling Dean ‘Houdini’ cause he disappears all the time is nothing short of ingenious! Or should I say ‘Hou-DEAN-i,'” shared one viewer.

Meanwhile, another joked: “Melvin said Dean‘s so good at disappearing, he’s not just Houdini, he’s Hou-DEAN-i! The camp’s new magic act: ‘Now you see him, now you don’t!'”

