Things are set to get emotional for the Radford family, with the next 22 Kids and Counting series set to be more personal than ever before.

Sue Radford, 50, and husband Noel, 54, are very used to sharing their life on screen. They first appeared in the Channel 4 documentary 15 Kids and Counting, which featured several large families, back in 2012.

After that proved to be a hit, the Radfords became the main focus of a follow-up series, 16 Kids and Counting. As Sue continued to have more children, they featured in more periodic update documentaries until they decided to stop having kids on their 22nd child.

From there, the family’s story continued on-screen under the moniker 22 Kids and Counting. The most recent season featured third-born child Millie walking down the aisle to boyfriend Harley.

Noel and Sue’s children are usually the focus of these documentaries, but this time around, things are getting a little more personal for the family patriarch…

22 Kids and Counting’s Sue Radford makes huge announcement

“We are back for a new series of 22 Kids and Counting,” Sue said in an Instagram post. “20th July, 8pm, Channel 5 — we can’t wait to share what we’ve been up to.”

The post was accompanied by an image revealing the title of the first episode: ‘Finding Mum: 50 Years Apart.’

The episode will feature Noel attempting to find his biological mother.

After 22 kids, the pair decided in 2023 to stop having children. (Channel 5)

A tragic past

Noel and Sue were both adopted as babies, with Noel being adopted at just 10 days old.

In the previous series of 22 Kids and Counting, Noel opened up about his past in a session with his therapist.

As he grappled with the possibility of finding his birth mother amid his adoptive mother’s death, he broke down in tears.

“Noel is always a really emotional person when he talks about his adoption,” Sue noted. “He can never really hold his feelings in. His birth mum might not have anything to do with him.”

Things got emotional for Noel in the previous series (Channel 5)

Fans rushed to the comments

As the latest series promises to continue Noel’s story, excited fans raced to the comments to share their thoughts.

“YES I’VE BEEN WAITING SO LONG FOR THIS,” one exclaimed. “Can’t wait to see what you guys have been up to,” another added.

Several commenters added that they “can’t wait” for the new season, while a further Instagram user wrote: “Hallelujah some decent to watch… cannot wait.”

22 Kids and Counting begins on Channel 5 on July 20th at 8pm.

