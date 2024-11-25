TV star Millie Radford recently got married in a stunning wedding to long-term boyfriend Harley Passmore.

On Instagram, the couple has shared details about the big day.

Millie and Harley got engaged seven months ago in Disneyland and became husband and wife on Saturday November 23. They married at Wennington Hall in Lancaster, surrounded by family and friends.

Millie made her entrance on dad Noel’s arm (Credit: Instagram)

Millie Radford wedding

TV’s Millie, the seventh child of 22 Kids and Counting stars Sue and Noel Radford, has now shared a series of images and videos of her big day.

Taking to Instagram, mum-of-three Millie wrote: “Mr and Mrs Passmore. Thank you everyone for making our day so special and more importantly a huge massive thank you to my mum and dad for helping arrange our day from start to finish and making everything so perfect.”

Harley spent the night dancing with his new wife (Credit: Instagram)

She went on to say they had the “most amazing day” and is “so proud” of her entire family.

The caption continued: “Here’s to forever together and our next chapter. I love you so much.”

Millie has tied the knot! (Credit: Channel 5)

Radford family news

The main image of the carousel post included Millie on a huge beautiful staircase of the venue. Then she included a video of the couple walking down the aisle.

Harley also shared photos and videos from the wedding, including the moment Millie – looking gorgeous in her stunning white Deborah Jane dress – walked down the aisle with dad Noel.

Proud dad Noel also shared a selfie of him and Millie as they beamed at the camera. In other images, mum Sue looked stunning in a light pink lace dress and matching hat.

Millie’s sister Chloe also followed in line, posting some snaps from the big day.

Chloe captioned her post: “Fantastic weekend celebrating love. What a beautiful day from start to finish.”

What a family! (Credit: Instagram Stories)

In the pictures, Chloe looked stunning in a champagne dress. Other photos showed the younger children enjoying the dance floor and another saw the newlyweds having a boogie.

As the family have a lot of young kids, Millie’s wedding day also had the unique feature of a soft play area, to keep them occupied.

The bride has two children with her now-husband, and one from a previous relationship.

Millie and her family found fame in the Channel 5 series, which initially began in 2012 as 15 Kids and Counting.

A huge family meant a lot of buttonholes and bridesmaid bouquets (Credit: Instagram)

Britain’s largest family constantly keep fans up to date on everything that’s going on – and they were quick to share Millie’s wedding.

Congratulations!

