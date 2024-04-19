22 kids and Counting star Millie Radford has got engaged to her long-term boyfriend in an adorable moment on holiday.

The mum-of-three is currently living it up in Florida with her large family.

Although the holiday park is known to be a place for dreams to come true, it seems Millie was taken aback by the proposal as her boyfriend of two years, Harley, got down on one knee outside Cinderella’s Castle.

Onlookers watched on as Harley popped the question and Millie agreed to be his future wife!

Millie Radford’s long-term boyfriend proposed to her at Disney (Credit: Instagram / @harleyypassmore)

22 kids and Counting star Millie Radford is engaged

Millie, who shares Chester Bleu and Elodie Jade with her new fiancé, could be seen covering her face as Harley dropped down to one knee, in a clip shared to Instagram.

Passersby looked on whilst the person behind the camera let out a pleased gasp. Afterwards, Harley opened up a small black box and presented an engagement ring to Millie.

She said yes. I love you my wife-to-be.

Although it couldn’t be heard what was said, Millie looked shocked. Evidently though, she was pleased and the pair quickly embraced thereafter.

Harley penned alongside the clip: “She said yes. I love you my wife-to-be.”

The couple share two children (Credit: Instagram / @harleyypassmore)

The Radfords slammed for Disney holiday

Elsewhere, the Radfords have been raising the eyebrows of social media users. Some aren’t happy with just how often they have been jetting off abroad with their brood.

The Radford family has enjoyed a fair amount of holidays over the past couple of years, including Florida and Dubai.

Now, some of their followers are pointing out their concerns. One wrote: “On holidays again 18 holidays in the last 20 months. You people must be rich or you just make your money off your kids and grandkids on YouTube.”

Another fumed: “Take your kids somewhere cultural where they will learn something instead of [bleep] plastic Disney parks.”

A third chimed in: “I’m amazed. It is not school hols, I bet penalties are expensive.”

Sue addressed similar criticism in the families memoir, The Radfords: Making Life Count. She said: “I have the mindset now – particularly since I lost my dad – that if you can afford to go on holiday, then go.

“Life is definitely too short to say: ‘Oh, maybe I should squirrel my money away in the bank or whatever.’

“Life is too short, so just do it. If we can afford to take our kids to Florida, then we’ll take our kids to Florida. I’m not going to bother myself about what other people say.”

Millie Radford feuds with mum Sue

Previously, Millie and Sue have disagreed over whisking away some of the kids on holiday, but failing to take Millie’s children, Ophelia Jo, Chester and Elodie along with them.

Commenting on a social media post of the brood last year, Millie fumed: “Cute? But you’ve made money from all your grandchildren but choose your favourites.”

Ahead of their recent book release, Sue dismissed the falling out, dubbing it as simply “water under the bridge”.

