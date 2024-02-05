22 Kids and Counting star Millie Radford urged to ‘childproof her house’: ‘I turn my back and he’s plugged the iron in’

22 Kids and Counting daughter Millie Radford admitted her parenting struggles during Sunday night’s episode (February 4).

Millie is mum to three-year-old Ophelia, whose father hasn’t been named. She shares son Chester, nearly two, and daughter Elodie, who was born in September 2023, with boyfriend Harley Passmore.

However, with three children aged three and under, Millie is struggling.

Millie Radford is mum to three kids under three (Credit: Channel 5)

22 Kids and Counting star Millie Radford on struggles with son Chester

In the most recent episode of 22 Kids and Counting, Millie struggled to keep Chester under control. “Everyone refers to him as a Wreck It Ralph child,” she said.

Millie then revealed that she keeps her iron on top of the kitchen cupboard. “My iron’s up there now,” she shared. “My iron used to stay in this cupboard [pointing to a low kitchen cupboard] and now it doesn’t because I turn my back for two minutes with Chester and you’ve got a funny smell. He’s plugged the iron in,” she said.

Viewers react

Viewers at home were then shown footage of Millie in the kitchen with her back to Chester. Behind her, he could be seen walking over to a plug socket with the iron in his hand and plugging it in.

And the clip was enough to give viewers watching at home “anxiety” as they urged her to childproof her house.

Taking to X, one commented: “Why does the daughter not childproof her home!?! I’m sure things would be a bit easier.” Another agreed and said, rather more bluntly: “What the [bleep]! Why isn’t the house childproof?!” “They need to childproof that whole house,” said a third.

“Lock the iron away, Jesus,” said another. Another then added: “So Millie waits until she has three kids before child proofing her house?!”

Two-year-old Chester sparked safety fears on Sunday night’s episode (Credit: Channel 5)

‘Nothing could prepare me for this’

Before whisking Millie away on a family caravan break, mum Sue told the cameras: “I think Millie is definitely finding having three children with quite small age gaps challenging. But I remember when I had mine and they were very close in age and I had three under three. Oh my goodness,” she exclaimed.

“I don’t think anything could’ve actually prepared me for this,” Millie added of parenting three little ones.

Later in the episode, baby Elodie was hospitalised, with Sue rushing to be by her daughter Millie’s side.

