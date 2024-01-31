Sue Radford rushes to daughter Millie’s side as granddaughter Elodie hospitalised

Channel 5 star Sue Radford suffers a shock in the next episode of 22 Kids And Counting after her daughter Millie calls her in distress.

In turns out that Millie’s baby Elodie has been rushed into hospital with respiratory problems.

Matriarch and mum-of-22 Sue travels to meet her daughter in hospital and then stays at Millie’s house while Elodie recovers.

Sue rushed to be with her poorly granddaughter Elodie (Credit: Channel 5)

Sue Radford dashes to daughter’s side on 22 Kids and Counting

Elodie-Jade was born in September 2023 and Sue was birthing partner for her daughter Millie – along with Millie’s partner Harley – when Elodie arrived via water birth.

Millie is also mum to daughter Ophelia and son Chester.

Sue and Noel are parents to 22, grandparents of 10 and own seven dogs. Unbelievably, the famous couple recently agreed to add another member to their busy home. Although they did admit that their house is now “bursting at the seams”.

Meanwhile in the upcoming episode, while Sue’s away looking after Millie, Noel is left holding the fort… and it doesn’t go so well.

In fact, with Noel in charge, the kids stay up way past their bedtime, gorge on sweets and end up sick through the night. They’re even late to school the following day!

Millie tried hypnobirthing lessons before giving birth to third child Elodie (Credit: Channel 5)

Sue’s impressed with Noel’s parenting

But after three days of chaos, Noel decides to take charge. He tidies the house and unleashes some strict rules on the massive brood in a bid to keep them all in check.

It must work, because by the time Sue gets back, she’s impressed.

22 Kids and Counting is on Sundays at 8pm on Channel 5.

Read more: Noel Radford caused Sue ‘so much stress’ and pair almost split after taking out huge pie shop loan.

