The Radford family is expanding as 22 Kids stars Sue and Noel decide Katie’s boyfriend Connor can move in

The Radford family – Sue, Noel and their 22 kids – is about to get a bit bigger, they revealed on their Channel 5 show 22 Kids & Counting last night.

Not content with 22 kids and their 14 grandchildren, Sue and Noel revealed they’re set to welcome another youngster into their Morecambe home.

This is despite the couple admitting that it’s already “bursting at the seams”.

Things are getting serious for Katie Radford and boyfriend Connor (Credit: Channel 5)

22 Kids and Counting’s Radford family make ‘difficult decision’

On last night’s show (January 28), Sue and Noel’s daughter Katie asked if her boyfriend Connor could move into the family home.

Sue and Noel were initially against the idea. They explained their house “bursting at the seems” and the majority of the cleaning falls to the couple and not their kids. However, Connor decided to help with the washing and some DIY around the house. And this swayed Sue and Noel’s decision.

One more won’t harm.

“It’s been a really difficult decision,” said Noel. “It’s expensive having other people in the house,” Sue added, before calling Katie and Connor downstairs for a chat.

“I do really want Connor to move in, I’ll be really upset if he don’t,” said Katie.

Connor proved himself and can move into the Radford family home (Credit: Channel 5)

Sue and Noel Radford open their home to another child

The pair then delivered their verdict on Connor moving in.

“I know you really want to live together but Sue and I have to consider…” started Noel. “We are a capacity and the house is bursting at the seams. It’s the expense as well,” Sue added. “Everyone here needs to be pulling their weight,” said Noel.

“But you’ve been working really hard to prove yourself. We like you Connor, and you can move in,” said Noel.

“Yay! Like today, really?” Katie asked. “Thank you. I’m so happy.” Speaking about adding to Sue and Noel’s already massive brood, Katie quipped: “One more won’t harm,” she added. “I’m sure it won’t,” said Noel, before adding: “Go and get your stuff you two, move in.”

