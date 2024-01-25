The Radfords: Family feuds, Chloe’s shock ‘split’ and the names and ages of all their 22 kids and 14 grandkids

The Radford family and their children are back on screens for a fourth series of their show, 22 Kids & Counting.

The Channel 5 programme, which continues on Sunday (January 28), charts the Morecambe-based family’s busy lives.

So, who are the Radford children and how old are they? And how many grandkids are there? Read on to find out about mum and dad Sue and Noel’s huge family.

The Radfords have previously appeared on ITV’s This Morning (Credit: This Morning / YouTube)

Who are the Radford family children?

The Radford family children consists of Chris, 34, Sophie, 30, Chloe, 28, Jack, 26, Daniel, 24, Luke, 23, Millie, 22, Katie, 21, James, 20, Ellie, 18, Aimee, 17, Josh, 16, Max, 15, Tillie, 13, Oscar, 12, Casper, 11, Hallie, 8, Phoebe, 7, Archie, 6 and Bonnie, 5.

Their youngest, Heidie Radford, is three. They welcomed her to the world at the start of lockdown in 2020.

Their 17th child, Alfie, was stillborn in 2014 and would be 10 years old.

Of Sue and Noel’s brood, 18 still live with them at their Lancashire home.

Sue and Noel tied the knot almost 30 years ago (Credit: This Morning / YouTube)

When did they start having children?

Sue and Noel had their first child, Chris, in 1989.

At the time, Sue was 14 and Noel was 18. The couple went on to tie the knot three years later, on September 26, 1992.

Sue – who has spent over 16 years of her life pregnant – is now 48 and Noel is 52.

Sue and Noel had their 22nd baby during lockdown (Credit: The Radford Family / YouTube)

Are the Radford family on benefits?

No, Sue and Noel’s main income is their pie business. The family does not claim any benefits apart from Child Benefit.

When asked if the family was rich, Sue once said “Absolutely not”. She explained in a Q&A, as reported by LancsLive: “To me, rich would be having the big mansion, the flash cars, and quite a few hundred thousand in the bank, to me that would be rich but we are not that.”

However, they do reportedly have a net worth of £975k.

Their youngest child is daughter Heidie (Credit: The Radford Family / YouTube)

Are Sue and Noel grandparents?

Yes, Sue and Noel have grandchildren – 14, in fact!

Their eldest grandchild is Daisy, the daughter of Sophie and her partner, Joe.

Sophie and Joe are also parents to Ayprill, seven, and Leo, six.

Their eldest son, Christopher, has three children with his partner, Nicole. They are Maisie, four, Jacob, two, and Nicholas, 18 months.

Millie Radford, meanwhile, has three children. Ophelia is three and Chester is almost two. In September 2023, Millie gave birth to Eldoie.

Additionally,y Chloe Radford has a daughter, Mia, who is 18 months old.

Sue and Noel also have four step-grandchildren – Bailey, 13, Ethan, 12, Albie, 10, and Tobias, 10. They are Nicole’s (Chris’ partner) kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Radford (@millieradfordd)

Why did Millie Radford fall out with mum Sue?

Last year, Millie slammed her mum on Instagram, accusing the 48-year-old of showing “favouritism” towards some of her grandkids.

The accusation came after Sue surprised four of her grandchildren with a trip to Disneyland. Millie’s kids weren’t invited.

“Cute? You’ve made money from all your grandchildren. But choose your favourites. Said my piece,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I recall my kids being in the whole 22 Kids and Counting. Not a single sight viewing of the rest in there, bare one episode.”

Sue later revealed that she hadn’t invited Millie or her kids on the trip as she didn’t want to go away with Millie’s “abusive” boyfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@itschloeradford)

Is Chloe Radford ‘facing life as a single mum’ now?

In Sunday’s episode of the show, viewers will see Chloe and her boyfriend, Jake, fall out.

Chloe accuses Jake of not pulling his weight with their daughter, Mila. She then moves back home, along with her daughter.

“It’s more of a case of I ask if he would like to do something rather than him just doing it. See I don’t know how much to say without it causing arguments. Things need to change,” Chloe says.

After a month of living with Sue and Noel, Chloe then moves out with Mila into their own flat.

“I’ve got to take control of mine and Mila’s future now… At the same time, I am sad I could be facing life as a single mum,” she says.

However, thankfully, Chloe and Jake made up – and even spent last Christmas together.

22 Kids and Counting continues on Sunday, January 28 at 8pm on Channel 5 and My5.

