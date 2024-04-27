BGT viewers had a shock tonight (Saturday April 27) after they thought the ITV talent show had been bumped for a major news announcement.

The third episode of the 2024 series was preceded by a newsflash featuring broadcaster Charlene White.

The sight of the ITV newsroom when fans were expecting to see the Britain’s Got Talent opening credits had some alarmed.

Some took to social media to express how they had feared bad news about King Charles’ health.

However, the real story behind Charlene’s unlikely appearance – blasted as “total nonsense” – soon became apparent.

Charlene White appeared on TV ahead of BGT tonight (Credit: ITV)

BGT tonight

It turned out the ‘bulletin’ was ‘fake news’, and the introduction to a sketch depicting BGT judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli, and Amanda Holden – as well as host Ant and Dec – being interviewed by kids during a mock press conference.

“#BGT why do they bother with these annoying intro sequences?” one social media user complained.

“Why on earth do we have to have all this faffing at the start? #BGT,” echoed another.

Ant and Dec took questions from the kids (Credit: ITV)

“What is this total nonsense opening the show? #BGT,” fumed someone else.

What is this total nonsense opening the show?

Additionally, a fourth unhappy fan moaned: “Wtf was the point of that [blank] of a start? #BGT.”

“Breaking news @ITV we don’t like all this extra [blank], just get on with the acts! #BGT,” tweeted a fifth.

“The ITV news intro into #BGT [blank] me up thinking there was some breaking news,” said a sixth.

Furthermore, someone else huffed: “Just get on with it #BGT.”

https://twitter.com/BGT/status/1784289116214943816

Viewer fears

Meanwhile, amid the negative reactions to the skit, there were also comments made online about how it was “distasteful” after newsreader Rageh Omaar fell ill on air last night.

“A bit distasteful to start #BGT with a ITV news after last night,” claimed one person.

I wish they wouldn’t keep doing that fake Breaking News bit on #BritainsGotTalent especially with the stuff that happened with Rageh Omaar yesterday #bgt pic.twitter.com/WXw6YRhvsY — Prince Charles of Eternia (@R3TRO8OY) April 27, 2024

Fans weren’t impressed (Credit: ITV)

Additionally, someone else suggested: “I thought King Charles died there #BGT.”

“Thought they were about to do a Charles death announcement then #BGT,” concurred another.

Furthermore, someone else added: “#BGT suddenly thought it was World War 3 announcement.”

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Amanda Holden’s most complained about dresses on BGT – and how she’s clapped back at the trolls

Britain’s Got Talent is repeated on ITV2 tomorrow, Sunday April 28, from 12.30pm. BGT 2024 continues with a new episode next Saturday, May 4, at 7.30pm on ITV and ITVX.

Additionally, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.