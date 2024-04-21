Amanda Holden’s most complained about dresses on BGT – and how she’s clapped back at the trolls

BGT judge Amanda Holden is no stranger to causing a bit of drama thanks to her jaw-dropping outfits.

The TV favourite is back on screens this weekend for the new series of Britain’s Got Talent. Amanda is joining Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, to discover the best talent in the UK.

And with a new series comes a brand new ton of dresses! Amanda has been wooing the nation for years, all down to her revealing ensembles. But it’s fair to say her fashion and style have often riled up viewers the wrong way.

So, which dress racked up hundreds of complaints? And what has Amanda said about it all? Keep scrolling to find out!

The TV star is no stranger to showing off her style (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Holden on BGT: May 2019

Amanda got herself dressed up to the nines back in May 2019, wearing a sheer stunning dress by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran. Posing for an Instagram snap, Amanda looked amazing in the frock, but its raciness left some viewers unimpressed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Ofcom received nine complaints, and the regulator claimed it was down to the dresses “revealing” nature. Amanda saw the funny side though. At the time, she reportedly tweeted a photo of a strategically placed water bottle that acted as a nipple cover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

May 2019 – 34 complaints

Amanda sparked more Ofcom complaints in 2019 when she dazzled in a dress by Lebanese designer Saiid Kobeisy. The frock boasted a plunging neckline, giving viewers an eyeful. Not impressed, viewers moaned about the dress to Ofcom – which said it received 34 complaints over the ensemble.

Amanda laughed off the criticism at the time. She told The Sun: “My t*ts seem to become the show’s biggest talking point every year.”

Amanda’s frock caused a stir again (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden’s dresses on BGT: October 2020

During the 2020 semi-final of BGT, Amanda rocked a plum-coloured dress by Suzanne Neville, adorned with a lace corset top. As well as the sheer detailing at the top, Amanda’s dress boasted a thigh-high split, parading plenty of leg.

That episode received a huge 896 Ofcom complaints. However, Amanda later clarified that it was only 136 complaints that were about her dress.

On her Instagram at the time, she reportedly quipped: “Just to say this dress got a tiny 136 complaints out of the 896 we apparently got that night. Surely there are more terrible and important things to write about…don’t you agree? I’m baffled why it’s still going on.”

She received over 200 complaints (Credit: ITV)

September 2020 – 235 complaints

In 2020, Amanda stunned in an off-the-shoulder Celia Kritharioti frock with another plunging neckline. But some fans were convinced they could see her nipple at the top of her dress. Broadcaster Ofcom then received 235 complaints about the ensemble.

And Amanda soon fired back. In her Instagram Story at the time, she said: “Mmmm really?! Who has nipples this close to their cleavage!? FYI. A boned corset dented the girls all night.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda Holden on BGT: June 2017

Back in June 2017, Amanda looked incredible in a plunging Julien Macdonald gown. Apparently, the frock is worth £11,000. But viewers watching at home were not too keen. Amanda’s dress received 633 Ofcom complaints – which made it the most complained about TV moment of that year.

At the time she told OK! magazine: “That dress was hysterical. I had bits of fish wire underneath my breasts trying to hold that together.

“But, look, I’m from a small-chest family, plus you know I’m 48 years old. It’s all quite laughable, but [it’s] all everyone seems to talk about. It’s been called another national ­crisis – but, oh no, I will not be covered up.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Sharon Osbourne claps back at Amanda Holden: ‘You know nothing about my history’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.