Sharon Osbourne claps back at Amanda Holden: ‘You know nothing about my history’

Sharon Osbourne has hit back at Amanda Holden over comments made in a recent interview. And she’s pulled no punches!

After Amanda reportedly called Sharon and fellow Celebrity Big Brother housemate Louis Walsh “bitter and pathetic”, Mrs O has issued a statement in response.

Amanda’s comments about Sharon didn’t go down too well (Credit: Cover Images)

What did Amanda Holden say about Sharon Osbourne?

As quoted by MailOnline, Amanda said: “I hated seeing certain people in a reality show dissing Simon – he’s the person who’s given them all the chances, given them a lot of money and a lifestyle they probably wouldn’t have had.”

She continued: “It’s bitter and pathetic. It was like Cinderella with her two sisters in the background – just stabby, stabby, stabby.”

However, Sharon is not known for staying quiet in the face of an attack and has now responded.

Sharon pulled no punches! (Credit: ITV)

Sharon Osbourne issues response to Amanda Holden comments

In several lengthy statements posted to her Instagram and Twitter accounts, Sharon said she needed to respond to “factually incorrect” comments about herself.

“The truth is, Amanda, you don’t know me or my close friends. You know nothing about my history in the music industry, my achievements, the artists I have worked with, the shows I have produced and my global celebrity. Unlike you, the brand of Sharon Osbourne is known worldwide. There are many countries I could work in if I choose to, however, I don’t have the ambition or time to do so.”

Sharon continued to explain her lifestyle was very different to Amanda’s, referencing her Beverly Hills mansion and country estate in the UK. She said she finds it “classless and crude” to discuss “money, lifestyles or positions of power”.

She then reflected that unfortunately Amanda had forced her hand, explaining: “My money and success were not due to doing a couple of Simon Cowell talent shows.”

Sharon insisted she enjoyed doing them and she was paid well. She then listed all of her achievements in the music industry prior to The X Factor.

Simon Cowell ‘needed me’

“No disrespect to Simon Cowell, but he NEEDED ME for musical credibility on The X Factor.”

Sharon also said: “My husband is a music icon who has sold 170 million albums, won multiple Grammy Awards and is a Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inductee… He has given me more than any man could, all of this before I ever knew who Simon Cowell was.”

She concluded that she had always thought Amanda to be “beautiful and talented”, but to “never make comments about my lifestyle” again. “It’s demeaning to me and my husband and all the achievements I have made in my life as you’re making yourself look like an ill-informed sycophantic.”

Sharon totally won her fans over (Credit: ITV)

Fans respond

Sharon’s fans were very quick to comment: “Mic drop!” said one.

“I’m gonna frame this and pray to it every night,” said another. Someone else agreed: “Left no crumbs. Iconic.”

“And that is how you address something with class. I love you Sharon,” shared one more.

A fifth agreed: “Boom and that’s how it’s done with class. Don’t mess with Sharon she is a national treasure who we love.”

“I love how you always handle things like this with such grace, but also you burned her so bad. Love you, Sharon, you are an icon,” added another.

Read more: Everyone Sharon Osbourne anihilated during her time in the CBB house

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!