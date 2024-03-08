Celebrity Big Brother: Everyone Sharon Osbourne has anihilated during her time in the house

Sharon Osbourne only entered the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday (March 4) as this series’ lodger, and already she’s given her candid opinion on some famous faces.

Having had fallouts with Simon Cowell and Dannii Minogue, the TV star and music manager is no stranger to a public feud.

Here’s everyone Sharon has bad-mouthed while being in the Celebrity Big Brother house so far…

Sharon hasn’t held back while in the CBB house (Credit: YouTube)

James Cordon

Actor James Cordon hit the big time when he moved to the US to host his own late-night talk show, The Late Late Show With James Corden. However, it seems Sharon isn’t a fan of the fellow Brit.

Talking to housemates Louis Walsh and Middleton family black sheep Gary Goldsmith about the 45-year-old comic during Thursday night’s episode (March 7), Sharon didn’t hold back.

The former X Factor judge insisted that James got to where he is because he “played the LA game” well. Louis agreed and said he “kissed all the right people” to further his career.

They also picked up on his alleged name-dropping.

“I’ll tell you who does that. James Corden. He does that all the time. I go to him: ‘I really like your shoes,’ and he goes: ‘Yeah, Stella McCartney.’ I’m like: ‘I didn’t ask you who made them, I just said I like your shoes.’ He constantly, constantly throws out names,” said Sharon.

“He always did,” Louis replied.

Sharon said James ‘played the LA game’ well (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Anna Wintour

In the same conversation, Louis brought up US Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who he claimed loves James.

Oh she loves him. But who loves Anna Wintour? I think she’s a C word.

Sharon fired back: “Oh she loves him. But who loves Anna Wintour? I think she’s a C word.”

Ellen DeGeneres

Following her insult towards Anna, Louis said he felt the same way about comedian Ellen DeGeneres.

Agreeing with Louis, Sharon immediately pretended to vomit. Twice!

Previously, Sharon had often appeared as a guest on Ellen’s talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Sharon thinks Adele’s British accent is forced (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Adele

In a conversation with Louis and Gary during tonight’s episode (March 8), first previewed on Late & Live last night, Sharon gives her opinion on singer Adele.

Gary asks: “Do you reckon Adele has lost her way a little bit?”

While mocking her voice, Sharon said: “I think she played the: ‘Oh, love, I’m so English’ and it’s like cut the crap!

“You don’t talk like that any more. Just sing, just be true to who you are. But she does all this…”

Viewers react

Fans of the show were loving Sharon’s put-downs. “Tell us how you really feel, Mrs O,” giggled one. “Sometimes I wish Mrs O would get off the fence and tell us how she really feels,” joked another. A third commented: “A beautiful piece of television!”

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother star Sharon Osbourne and every single ‘special treatment’ she’s receiving: Own room, contact with outside world and lie-ins

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.