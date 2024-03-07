Celebrity Big Brother has rolled out the red carpet for star housemate Sharon Osbourne this year.

The queen of rock joined the CBB line-up alongside her X Factor pal Louis Walsh on Monday night (March 4).

And, according to reports, Sharon had a list of demands that Celebrity Big Brother bosses look to have honoured.

CBB star Sharon Osbourne is getting a lot of special treatment (Credit: YouTube)

Celebrity Big Brother 2024: Sharon Osbourne lands huge fee

Not only does she have a reduced stint on the show, as Sharon Osbourne is just a CBB lodger, she also has some extremely plush extras – not least a reportedly eye-watering fee.

According to a source chatting to The Sun ahead of the launch: “The fee she wanted was eye-watering. In the end they struck a deal which meant she would go in for a shorter run.

“It’s worked out well for everyone as she will inject some drama when she walks through the doors.”

And she did. As she entered the house, Big Brother explained that Sharon would be taking part in a secret task. This involved her selecting the first three Big Brother housemates in danger of eviction.

Last night (March 6), she picked Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith to receive her killer nomination, meaning he will face the public vote this Friday (March 8).

Sharon Osbourne gets a private room

We’re sure Sharon doesn’t have a fear of missing out as the star is already getting comfortable in a private suite. Sporting a comfy double bed, private dressing table and an en-suite, producers haven’t skimped on Sharon’s stay.

Sharon is Celebrity Big Brother’s star signing so producers were prepared to make her living situation more comfortable, especially given her age.

An insider explained to MailOnline: “Sharon is Celebrity Big Brother’s star signing so producers were prepared to make her living situation more comfortable, especially given her age. Viewers will see Sharon in her own room complete with an en-suite. But she will still be interacting with the other housemates and be a part of the main action in the house.”

Sharon Osbourne is making the most of her private suite (Credit: ITV)

Information about husband Ozzy

Not only is Sharon living it up in her own bedroom, but the show is said to be breaking a huge house rule just for her.

Sharon will have contact with the outside world, it’s claimed, including a daily update on husband Ozzy’s wellbeing. According to reports, this is likely due to Ozzy Osbourne suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

A source alleged to The Sun: “Sharon will get a daily welfare update on how husband Ozzy is doing as she is worried about his health and would only go in if she knew he was okay.

“She won’t be told any other information about what is going on in the real world. But she’ll be kept up to speed with how Ozzy is.”

Sharon and Louis had the celebs’ fates in their hands (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother 2024: Sharon gets to enjoy a lie-in

Eagle-eyed viewers have also spotted another special privilege that Sharon is enjoying. The 71-year-old star looks to sleep through the usual early morning wake-up call.

Scenes in Wednesday’s episode (March 6) saw Sharon leisurely getting ready at her dressing table before joining the rest of the house past midday.

One fan exclaimed to social media: “Big Brother spending half of its budget on Sharon just for her to wake up at midday and do nothing.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight, Thursday March 7, at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

