Why Sharon Osbourne is heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house as the show’s first-ever lodger

Sharon Osbourne has headed into the Celebrity Big Brother house, but she won’t be a permanent housemate like the others, instead she’ll be CBB’s very first lodger.

The former X Factor judge and telly icon has signed up for the show to earn a reportedly eye-watering fee. But, as the woman herself said as she entered, she’s here for a good time, not a long time!

Sharon Osbourne on Celebrity Big Brother

Although a source explained to The Sun recently that Sharon wouldn’t be joining the line-up on launch night, she was the first star to enter the house.

However, she isn’t staying for long. Instead, she’ll be a lodger, staying for a short period of time. Big Brother explained that she’ll be taking part in a secret task and selecting the first three housemates up for eviction.

But why isn’t she doing the full show? Well, according to a source: “The fee she wanted was eye-watering and in the end they struck a deal which meant she would go in for a shorter run. It’s worked out well for everyone as she will inject some drama when she finally walks through the doors.”

Louis Walsh is said to have asked for Sharon to join the CBB cast (Credit: X-factor global via Youtube / ITV / The X-Factor)

Louis Walsh on Celebrity Big Brother

According to The Sun, however, Sharon is only starring on the show due to alleged demands from her pal Louis Walsh.

Her fellow judge had apparently insisted that Sharon join the cast, so she could star alongside him.

A source claimed to the publication: “He was in two minds about whether to do the show because he knows it can be really intense and challenging, but he knew he’d have a hoot if Sharon was in there with him.”

He was the second star to enter the house, and the pair were set up in a Secret Lair where they’d judge the rest of the housemates and pick three to put up for eviction.

Sharon has headed into the CBB house! (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up

The new series starts tonight, March 4, on ITV with AJ Odudu and Will Best as hosts of the series.

ED! contacted Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh’s representatives for comment.

