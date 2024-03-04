Celebrity Big Brother host AJ Odudu: How she became famous, her real name, and painful relationship split

AJ Odudu is flying high in her career right now, as she returns to our screens to host Celebrity Big Brother – but who is her boyfriend, how did she become famous, and what’s her real name?

She hasn’t looked back since taking part on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, but it hasn’t always been plain sailing for the stunning TV presenter.

Here’s everything you need to know about the CBB host, as the reality show finally lands on ITV1 after months of hype.

Will Best is the TV husband of AJ Odudu, but who is her real life boyfriend? (Credit: ITV)

What is AJ Odudu famous for?

AJ Odudu is a TV presenter, probably best known nowadays for fronting Big Brother and its Celebrity spin-off. ITV revived the show in 2023, after Channel 5 killed if off in 2018.

AJ has actually been presenting popular culture TV shows ever since 2010, when she first popped up on our screens on The 5:19 Show. Two years later, she played herself in Geordie Shore, before finding her spiritual home with Big Brother. In 2013, she worked as a presenter on Big Brother’s Bit on the Psych, before crossing over to Celebrity Big Brother that same year. She then hosted Big Brother’s Bit on the Side. Sadly she was axed from the show.

In 2019, she became a contestant on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. She joined 11 other famous faces on one of the toughest tests of their lives, for Stand Up To Cancer. Jeff Brazier, and I’m A Celebrity winner Sam Thompson. In 2021, she took part in Cooking With the Stars.

She’s also appeared as a presenter on Don’t Rock the Boat, Lorraine, Morning Live, The One Show, and Comic Relief. In 2021, she was revealed as a host on the rebooted The Big Breakfast.

Of course, Strictly fans will know that AJ took part in the 2021 series. She was partnered with Kai Widdrington, and their on-screen chemistry led many to believe they were dating in real life.

As well as her TV work, AJ Odudu is a qualified personal trainer and sports nutritionist, and runs in her spare time. That explains her epic body in those super-tight all-in-one bodysuits!

Why was AJ Odudu axed from Big Brother’s Bit on the Side?

At the time, AJ said she wasn’t sure why her contract on Big Brother’s Bit on the Side wasn’t renewed by Channel 5. However, she admitted it might be something to do with her accent and appearance. Speaking on the Nobody Told Me podcast, AJ said: “I remember people tweeting: ‘Who is that black girl with that dodgy accent?’ and ‘Why does she sound like that?’

“That made me feel so insecure. People were commenting on things I had no real control over. It didn’t help that someone internally said: ‘AJ, we think you should get some help with your voice. Maybe you can speak clearer and we could soften your accent.'”

She added: “All of my insecurities were being reinforced by the team that were meant to be supporting me. Then, when my contract wasn’t renewed, that was tough.”

AJ Odudu recently looked super glam at the BRIT Awards 2024 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is AJ’s accent?

AJ was born in Blackburn, Lancashire – hence her thick Lancashire accent. Her parents are both Nigerian.

She attended St Bede’s RC High School, and St Mary’s College in Blackburn. In 2009, she graduated with a degree in English and Politics from Keele University.

After graduating, she began her career as a reporter for BBC Blast based at Radio Lancashire.

Appearing on Lorraine, AJ Odudu opened up about embracing her Lancashire accent while breaking into the world of show business. She said her mum, Florence Odudu, encouraged her never to change her accent in order to land a presenting role.

AJ said: “It’s so interesting how people can judge you by how you speak, how you sound, and what you look like. Thank goodness I still have my mum who still has the most glorious Nigerian accent.

“She said: ‘No, you’re from where you are from and that is part of who you are so keep the accent’.”

Does AJ Odudu have a boyfriend? Is she married?

AJ is reportedly single, but her close relationship with Strictly professional Kai Widdrington was the subject of many tabloid headlines (see below).

During her time on Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, AJ gave a candid insight into her previous relationships. She admitted: “I’ve been cheated on by three ex-boyfriends.”

She went on to admit that “one of them was sleeping with my best friends”. Ouch!

In 2022, AJ admitted she was “looking for love“.

Strictly fans were heartbroken when AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington had to pull out of the show (Credit: BBC)

Was Kai Widdrington the boyfriend of AJ Odudu? Did they date on Strictly?

In December 2021, during her time on Strictly, there were rumours that AJ Odudu was dating her dance partner Kai Widdrington.

Their chemistry was unmistakable, however the pair always denied anything more than friendship.

When quizzed on Strictly: It Takes Two, Kai explained: “Well, look. We said this right, and I said this to [AJ], if people react like this then it means we are doing something right, because that is the way the dance should be danced.”

He went on to say they wanted to do the “passionate, fiery and intimate” dance justice, adding: “If people want to think that, then great but we are just doing our jobs, she was doing her job.”

Now Kai is in a relationship with fellow pro Nadiya Bychkova after the pair went public earlier this year. Kai and AJ meanwhile, are “friends for life”.

Where did AJ Odudu come in Strictly?

Sadly, Strictly Come Dancing stars AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington were forced to withdraw from the BBC competition due to her ankle injury just a day before the final.

They pair broke down in tears on It Takes Two following their exit from the show.

AJ emotionally said: “Do you know what, we had the best time and on Monday we rehearsed and we were just excited! We’re gutted because we were ready to smash it. This isn’t the way we wanted to go out obviously.”

As well as pulling out of the dancing contest’s final, she was also forced to miss out on the live tour after tearing a ligament in her ankle.

AJ Odudu boyfriend: How old is she?

AJ Odudu was born on February 12, 1988.

That makes her currently 36 years of age. To be honest, she could easily pass for 20!

What’s her real name?

AJ Odudu’s real name is Onatejiro Odudu.

She is said to have adapted her real name for work reasons.

What is AJ’s networth?

According to reports, CBB presenter AJ Odudu is worth a cool £1.2million.

She lives on her own in a chic three-bedroom Victorian maisonette in South East London.

In a chat with Harper Bazaar in 2020, she even revealed she had a walk in shoe-drobe!

Celebrity Big Brother launches on ITV1 at 9pm on Monday, March 4, 2024.

