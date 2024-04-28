Deal or No Deal Stephen Mulhern on surprising his family with Ritz Hotel stay: ‘They will never stop talking about it’

Stephen Mulhern – who is hosting Deal or No Deal today (Sunday, April 28) – once revealed the “best treat” he surprised his family with.

The TV star has revealed that his family haven’t stopped talking about the treat since he gifted it to them…

Stephen is hosting Deal or No Deal today (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Deal or No Deal host Stephen Mulhern on ‘best treat’ he gave his family

During an interview with The Mirror back in 2021, Stephen opened up about his career and family life.

In the chat with the publication, Stephen was asked whether he is “very close” with his family.

“Yeah – my mum reminds me, if not every day, every other day, how lucky we are. All my mum and dad want to do is go to a carvery. That’s their treat of the week. I was with them yesterday and I said, ‘What do you fancy doing?’ And my mum said, ‘Shall we go for a carvery?’ And her face lights up. I don’t go to the showbiz parties but I do enjoy life,” he said.

Stephen has treated his family (Credit: ITV)

Deal or No Deal star Stephen Mulhern talks family

The TV star was then asked whether he’d been able to treat his family thanks to his work on the telly.

“The best treat we did – which they will never stop talking about – is when I was on the Royal Variety show. I surprised them with a

stay at the Ritz Hotel. We had my mum, dad, sister, aunts and my uncle. It was amazing,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Stephen was asked what else is on his TV bucket list.

He replied saying: “I want to do my own stage show, and in terms of television, I would love my own big entertainment show. I’m in talks with different companies trying to come up with an idea – but a Michael McIntyre-esque, Saturday Night Takeaway-esque show with a bit of magic. Something you can’t see on other shows. If that happens, that will be the bucket list all ticked off.”

Josie and Stephen were rumoured to be together (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Josie Gibson denies Stephen romance rumours

In other, more recent Stephen-related news, the In For A Penny star has been romantically linked with Josie Gibson.

However, the This Morning star has since denied that she’s seeing Stephen.

“We are really good friends, I really adore him, but there’s no romance in the air,” she told OK! magazine.

“Every bloke that I come in contact with, the press seems to think that I’m having it off with them. People must think I’m a right goer. I’m not like that. To be with somebody or to even kiss somebody, I’ve really got to love them,” she then added.

Read more: ITV announces In For A Penny finale will air from Disney in ‘perfect partnership’

Deal or No Deal airs today (Sunday, April 28) at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.