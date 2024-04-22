ITV announces In For A Penny finale will air from Disney in ‘perfect partnership’

ITV has confirmed a show first for In For A Penny.

The much-loved show made its debut back in 2019 – with Stephen Mulhern at the helm. A hit with fans, the series follows jokester Stephen travel across the UK, playing games with the nation.

And now for the first time in show history, Stephen will host the show all the way from the States.

Stephen hosts the much-loved show (Credit: ITV)

In For A Penny back with new series on ITV

In For A Penny kicked off its brand new series on Saturday (April 20). And for the programme’s final episode, Stephen will be heading overseas to Walt Disney World Resort, where an extravaganza last episode will take place.

As part of a partnership with BE Studio, from ITV, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will welcome Stephen to the resort.

This is a perfect partnership to create truly entertaining TV

Joined by beloved Disney characters, he will put holidaymakers through their paces. What’s more, there are also brand new games as well as the iconic and wacky tasks fans know and love.

The show will air its final episode from the States (Credit: ITV)

In For A Penny to air from America

Speaking on the announcement, Diego Rincón, Creative Director of In For A Penny, said “We are thrilled to be taking the epic ‘In For A Penny’ to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida! This is a perfect partnership to create truly entertaining TV.”

Vice President of Disney Destinations International UK and EMEA, Angelica Costantini, remarked: “We are delighted to host Stephen Mulhern and ‘In For A Penny’ at Walt Disney World and we can’t wait to bring Disney magic to homes across the UK.”

Stephen and Josie Gibson

It comes after it was reported that Stephen is dating fellow showbiz star Josie Gibson. While filming for the final episode of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway last Saturday (April 13), Stephen and This Morning host Josie were photographed holding hands.

However, the This Morning beauty has insisted it is not how it looks.

Unfortunately, it sounds like romance isn’t on the cards for the pair. In a candid chat with OK!, Josie has explained: “We are really good friends, I really adore him, but there’s no romance in the air.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Stephen Mulhern’s frank admission about his sex life as romance rumours with Josie Gibson swirl

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.