Josie Gibson has finally confirmed her relationship status following pictures of her holding hands with Stephen Mulhern.

The pictures, which were taken on the set of Saturday Night Takeaway last weekend, saw the pair beaming as they walked together backstage, with Stephen gripping Josie’s hand.

Josie Gibson said this week that she was ‘in love’ with Stephen Mulhern (Credit: Splash News)

Josie Gibson declares ‘love’ for Stephen Mulhern

Fans were thrilled, jumping to the conclusion that the pair were dating. However, Josie was quick to share that her “love” for the In For A Penny host was unrequited.

“I’m in love with Stephen Mulhern. There you go. But story of my life, I don’t think he loves me,” the This Morning host quipped.

Now she’s confirmed what’s really going on in her love life, sharing that she’s single because she “just can’t” have her heart broken again.

Stephen Mulhern is notoriously private when it comes to his love life (Credit: Splash News)

Josie’s romantic history

Josie‘s had a string of romances during her time in the spotlight, starting with her Big Brother beau John James Parton, back in 2010. After they split, she was engaged to Luke Sanwo.

I’m going to really regret that.

She then had a baby with boyfriend Terry, although they split when Reggie, who is now five, was a baby.

The pair are on good terms and co-parent successfully, but Josie said that despite the support of Terry, she just can’t devote enough time to a relationship to make it worthwhile. Plus, she admits, any time spent with a man is time she’ll “never get back” with Reggie.

It seems the only man for Josie is her five-year-old son Reggie (Credit: Splash News)

‘I just can’t have my heart broken again’

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Josie said that her past heartaches are the reason she’s single.

“Do you know what? I just can’t have my heart broken again like I just can’t do it. I always meet them and like they’re not very good,” she said.

Josie added: “If I was to meet somebody – one, it wouldn’t be fair on them. Because I can’t give them the time that they need, and two, I’ve got my little boy, and I will never get that time back.”

Explaining further, she concluded: “So if I’m taking time away from my little boy and spending it on something that may or may not work out. I’m going to really regret that.”

