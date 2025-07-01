Tulisa Contostavlos’ heartbreak over famous dad’s tragic death

Tulisa Contostavlos has shared the sad news that her musician dad, Steve, has passed away.

Steve, who went by the name of Plato, was a keyboard player. He played for the band Mungo Jerry and was thought to be 65 years old.

I’m A Celebrity… star Tulisa took to her social media this week to share an emotional tribute to her late “Pops”.

The singer’s has father passed away (Credit: We Need To Talk/YouTube)

Tulisa announces dad’s death

On Tuesday (July 1) Tulisa uploaded a post on Instagram, announcing the death of her father Steve.

Alongside a childhood photo of the pair, the singer wrote in the caption: “Love you Pops, rest in peace. Forever my father’s daughter.”

It is not known how Plato passed away.

Tulisa’s fans and showbiz pals soon rushed to the comments section to send their support and sympathetic messages.

Fans rally around Tulisa

Tulisa’s I’m A Celebrity… co-star Alan Halsall wrote: “I’m so sorry for your loss, sending you all my love.”

This Morning presenter and former X Factor host Dermot O’Leary penned: “So Sorry T.”

Meanwhile, one fan said: “Sending so much love and strength your way T.” Someone else added: “I’m so sorry for your loss sending you so much strength and love, look after yourself.”

A third penned: “Sorry for your loss Tulisa, sending deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to you, your family and his friends.”

The I’m A Celeb star had an ‘unconventional’ relationship with her dad (Credit: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!/YouTube)

Tulisa on relationship with father

Tulisa previously opened up about her unconventional relationship with her father.

She told Paul C Brunson in 2024 on his We Need To Talk podcast: “Me and my dad’s relationship has not been a conventional one.

“I would say me and my dad now we’re just more friends that kind of have an understanding of one another.”

Tulisa’s late father found fame as a keyboard player in the band Mungo Jerry. The rock group was formed in the 1970s by Ray Dorset and released their hit In The Summertime.

Tulisa’s uncle, Byron – her bandmate Dappy’s father – was also the bassist for the band. He later became the manager of N-Dubz.

