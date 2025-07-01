Ryan Thomas in ‘weird’ sex confession: ‘It makes me uncomfortable’

Ex-Corrie star Ryan Thomas has revealed a surprise sex confession on his podcast that left his brothers absolutely shocked.

On the most recent episode of At Home With The Thomas Bros – a podcast hosted by Ryan, Adam and Scott Thomas, Ryan made a comment which left everyone shocked. But surprisingly, a lot of fans agreed with him.

Ryan has been in a long-term relationship with Lucy Meck since 2017, but it seems there are even things he won’t do with her – or anyone!

Ryan makes shock sex confession

While discussing sex scenes in movies and TV shows, Ryan admitted that he never watches them. And actually doesn’t think they’re needed at all. The admission left his brothers shocked, and they forced him to clarify exactly what he meant. But it seems his mind wasn’t going to change.

He told them: “I never watch sex scenes in films. It gives me the ick. I just don’t think they’re necessary. I just fast-forward it.”

Adam and Scott were left open-mouthed and refused to move on with the podcast until Ryan spoke more about it. Scott didn’t waste a minute in telling Ryan that he finds it “weird” that he won’t watch sex scenes. Adam partially agreed, adding: “If you’re watching it with your mum then yeah, maybe.”

“I don’t want to watch two other people making out. It’s just eww,” Ryan explained.

Instead, Ryan thinks there is another way movies could do things that wouldn’t make anyone uncomfortable.

He proposed: “All they need to do is see them kiss. Then cut to the next morning in their bed. Then you know what’s happened. You don’t need to see the grinding and the sloppiness.”

Scott then clarified if he meant just with other people, or if he meant while he was watching by himself. And Ryan admitted it was the latter.

He admitted: “It makes me feel very very uncomfortable.”

Adam and Scott couldn’t believe their brother. And Adam admitted the only time he fast-forwards any sex scenes is if his children are in the room.

A lot of fans agreed with Ryan

However, it seems not many people were shocked by this – and it seems they also do it!

Commenting on the Instagram clip of the podcast, Ryan was sent messages from fans who do the exact same thing.

One wrote: “Totally agree with Ryan on this. We can all get the gist without having to watch it!”

“I absolutely agree with Ryan. I say the exact same thing!” another added.

However, one pointed out there are a few movies Ryan probably could never watch with that mindset.

They wrote: “Have you watched 50 Shades? You must have seen about two minutes of the film if you have with all of that fast-forwarding.”

