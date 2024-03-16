Ryan Thomas is back on screens tonight – one week after being crowned the Dancing On Ice champ.

Since shooting to fame as cheeky chap Jason Grimshaw on ITV’s Coronation Street, Ryan has become a firm-favourite with the nation. The actor was just 16 years old when he set foot on the cobbles, and was propelled into stardom.

And it’s fair to say Ryan has kept busy over the years – from a stint on Celebrity Big Brother to launching his own podcast Mancs On The Mic, with his brothers. Ryan is even back on screens this week (March 16) starring on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

And with a career that spans decades, it’s no surprise Ryan’s love life has made the headlines a few times. Although now settled with fiancée, ex-TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh, Ryan’s had a few rather rocky romances. But which Corrie co-star did Ryan have a baby with? And when are he and Lucy finally getting married? Keep scrolling to find out…

Ryan and Tina dated back in the day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ryan Thomas and Corrie girlfriend Tina O’Brien

Corrie stars Ryan and Tina O’Brien fell in love on the cobbles back in 2003. Ryan played Jason Grimshaw on the soap before leaving, while Tina still plays Sarah Barlow.

Tina fell pregnant with Ryan’s baby and left Coronation Street in 2008 to have daughter Scarlett – who has since ventured out into the world of acting. However, Tina and Ryan split in 2009 a year after Scarlett had been born. They had been together for six years.

He said he didn’t love me any more.

Tina revealed her heartbreak over the split in an interview with New!: “He said he didn’t love me any more. That I didn’t do it for him any more. Those were his words. I was devastated.”

She has since moved on and on, New Year’s Eve in 2018, Tina O’Brien married partner Adam Crofts. The couple were engaged for two years before tying the knot after meeting in a coffee shop in 2011. They share seven-year-old son, Beau.

In 2016 Tina told The Sun: “Everyone has moved on and is in a happy place. Ryan is really happy and we [Tina and Adam] are happy, so there aren’t any issues.”

The pair are reported to have been embroiled in a ‘feud’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ryan Thomas and ‘feud’ with ex-girlfriend Tina O’Brien

However, over the past few years, it seems things may have become tense behind the scenes for Ryan and Tina. In 2022, it was reported that Tina had been accused of smashing up ex-Ryan’s car.

The actress is alleged to have been involved in a furious late-night row with Ryan where a baseball bat was used on his car. According to The Sun, a wing mirror was smashed off and paintwork damaged. Sources told the paper that tempers flared after Tina had been partying with friends.

And in September last year, Tina appeared to have reignited her ‘feud’ with Ryan in a now-deleted social media post. The actress is said to have shared a quote on her Instagram Story, aimed at “tyrannical narcissistic fathers”, as Mirror reports.

Ryan’s long-distance romance

In 2016, Ryan enjoyed a brief romance with Lana Martin, who he reportedly met on a night out in Manchester.

The pair were said to have been in a long-distance relationship from February – but broke up after later that year. With Ryan living in London at the time, and Lana in Edinburgh, they called it quits reportedly down to the travel.

Speaking to The Sun at the time, a source claimed: “Ryan and Lana really tried hard to find time for each other, but they both lead busy lives and became more and more distanced from each other – literally.”

Ryan is smitten with Lucy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lucy Mecklenburgh

It seems that Ryan has finally met ‘the one’ – TOWIE’s Lucy Mecklenburgh. But the pair have not had a smooth journey.

Ryan and Lucy met, and struck up a relationship, on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls in 2017. However, they reportedly split the next year after a “massive row”.

A source told Daily Star at the time: “Ryan and Lucy have been a really lovely couple and things had been great between them. It’s a real shock.”

Ryan and Lucy share two kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ryan Thomas and Lucy announce baby news

The pair soon reunited though, and in April 2019, Ryan asked Lucy to marry him while on a romantic trip to Italy.

With their relationship going from strength to strength, Ryan and Lucy welcomed their first child, a little boy called Roman, in 2020. Their daughter Lilah Rae, was then born in 2022.

Last year, they then took another big step in their relationship by moving up to Manchester from her native Essex.

Ryan reveals wedding plans

Although Ryan and Lucy have been engaged for five years, they are yet to walk down the aisle. In 2021, when asked about her wedding plans, Lucy told OK! magazine it was on the “back burner”.

But more recently though, Ryan shared he knows when he and Lucy finally tie the knot. Speaking to The Mirror, Ryan admitted the pair will finally set a date when they “stop having children” so that their kids can join in and be part of the special day.

He also joked: “She turned up in a wedding outfit to Dancing On Ice and I said: ‘Darling this isn’t your moment.'”

