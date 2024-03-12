Dancing On Ice star Greg Rutherford expresses his ‘heartbreak’ of not being able to participate in the show’s finale on Sunday (March 10).

Ahead of the final, Greg suffered an injury while in Dancing On Ice rehearsals with his skating partner Vanessa James. Vanessa revealed the field athlete was taken to hospital and was left no choice but to leave the show.

On Sunday night (March 10), former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas and professional partner Amani Fancy won the show’s 16th series.

Greg and Vanessa had to withdraw from the finale after Greg suffered an injury during rehearsals (Credit: YouTube)

Greg Rutherford on Dancing On Ice injury

A day following the finale, Greg took to Instagram to share a video of him skating with Vanessa. In his caption, he broke his silence on having to withdraw from the competition.

“I’m almost 36 hours since the injury and watching the videos of what could have been. It’s bloody hard to take at this point as I know we could have shown something exciting and new with our final performances,” he wrote.

“Of course the Bolero isn’t a given and I’ll post our showcase at some point too… I haven’t shown the end as I’m determined to actually perform it with Vanessa one day for everyone to see.”

Greg expressed that he is “really proud” of what he and Vanessa achieved on the show. The video uploaded was from rehearsals from Saturday morning.

“We were marking for the double twist… the full program was truly beautiful,” he added.

The 37-year-old stated he was “a bit heartbroken at the moment” over his departure.

Ryan Thomas on Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice champion Ryan took to the comments section and joked that he may have not won the show had Greg taken part in the final.

“I’m glad you didn’t do it with that performance otherwise I would of lost my trophy,” he wrote, adding the laughing face and heart emoji.

Fans also shared how gutted they were for Greg not being able to finish his time on the show the way he wanted.

“I’m absolutely gutted for you! You would have won, for sure. Your skating and dancing have been superb throughout the show. I would love to see your final routines in full and you definitely should perform them when you are fully recovered. Sending you much love and wish you a full and speedy recovery,” one user shared.

“I was just gutted for you. As I do think you could have won. That was beautiful. Wishing you a speedy recovery,” another remarked.

“This looks like a beautiful skate Greg, I’d love to see how it ended. Get well soon, you are still a winner,” a third wrote.

