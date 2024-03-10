Dancing On Ice star Greg Rutherford forced to pull out of 2024 final due to injury

Greg Rutherford has been forced to pull out of tonight’s Dancing On Ice final due to an injury – and Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern have sent their well-wishes to him.

Greg suffered an injury this week and recently cast doubt on his appearance in Sunday’s final (March 10). Earlier on Sunday, his professional partner Vanessa James confirmed that Greg won’t be skating tonight.

She shared a selfie of herself and Greg and revealed he was on his way to hospital.

Greg Rutherford pulls out of Dancing On Ice 2024 final

Vanessa wrote: “Unfortunately Greg has sustained a significant injury this morning at rehearsals and won’t be able to perform tonight. We are on our way to the hospital for Greg to get examined further and receive the treatment he needs.”

In a video shared to his Instagram Stories, Greg said he feels “devastated” to have to miss the final. He said he was on his way to hospital.

Meanwhile, Dancing On Ice has said: “Sadly Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice after sustaining an injury whilst in rehearsals for the final episode of the current series.

“Greg and Vanessa have been such a popular couple this series and have performed some truly memorable routines.”

The statement added: “We will be helping to support Greg and wish him well with his recovery. We also want to thank him for being such a treasured member of the Dancing on Ice family.”

Speaking on tonight’s live show, hosts Holly and Stephen sent Greg a message. Holly said: “We’re all completely gutted. Sadly, he cannot continue in the competition.

“We’re going to be hearing more about that later.”

Stephen added: “I’m so sorry for him you know. Get well soon.”

Holly said: “It’s awful isn’t it. Loads of love.”

Greg Rutherford injury

Speaking to The Sun this week, Greg opened up about his injury. He said: “I thought I was out of the show at that point, I didn’t think I was [going to be] able to carry on because it was so painful.

“And we’ve been effectively just letting it heal as much as we can, while still pushing. I’ve been really, really lucky… [it is] still healing so it still, pulls ever so often [and] feels a bit tight and sore.

“But this is performance-led and I had exactly the same when I was an athlete, I think there’s probably only one major in my career where I felt completely healthy.”

Dancing On Ice final

Tonight will see Adele Roberts, Ryan Thomas and Miles Nazaire take to the ice to be crowned the 2024 champion.

According to bookies, Miles is the favourite to win Dancing On Ice.

